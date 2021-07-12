'Help is Here': Clyburn town hall in Santee on Tuesday

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's "Help is Here" town hall meeting is Tuesday in Santee.
The 6th District congressman's event will promote the American Rescue Plan, the federal coronavirus relief package. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Santee Conference Center.
At the town hall, “we’re going to focus on that new Child Tax Credit, something that the experts say will lift more than half the children who are currently in poverty ... out of poverty,” Clyburn stated.
The tax credit will provide qualified parents with advanced monthly payments of up to $300 per child starting this month.
“Those Child Tax Credit advanced payments will begin July 15, and so I’m going to have this to prepare people for it,” Clyburn said.
The congressman is holding a total of six town halls in the state. IRS representatives will be at the town halls to show people how to access the money if they don’t have bank accounts.
The community will have the opportunity to get vaccinated before the town hall meetings.
“We’re going to have vaccines, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The town halls will begin at 6 p.m., but there will be people there to give vaccinations to people starting at 4:30 at each site that we have the town hall meeting,” Clyburn said.
The vaccinations provided by Family Health Centers will be free.
“That will help save lives and will help keep our children safe when they go back to school,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn will also focus on the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, and the expansion of Medicaid.
Clyburn said he is working on a federal workaround for the 12 states that have refused to expand Medicaid, including South Carolina.
“I am gathering steam on that issue. I’ve been working on it for some time now, and I think that we’re beginning to get some traction,” Clyburn said.
