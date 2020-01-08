BAMBERG – Bamberg County Councilwoman Sharon Hammond was named chairwoman during Monday’s council meeting.
Hammond will serve in the capacity through December.
Immediate past chairman Kerry Trent Kinard received a plaque in recognition of his time as chairman in 2019.
The plaque read, “The Bamberg County Council and its citizens extend gratitude for your leadership, guidance, commitment and dedication while serving as chairman of the Bamberg County Council from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.”
Councilman Larry Haynes will serve as vice chairman.
Also during the meeting:
• MedShore Ambulance Services reported that there was an increase in response times in Bamberg County.
The company is operating two 24-hour ambulances in the county and is collecting data to determine if an additional truck is needed.
It was also reported that the company will be teaching an EMT class at Denmark Technical College and is working to address staffing issues by offering an internal recruitment bonus to encourage current employees to recruit potential employees.
• Council approved a resolution to form a Complete County Committee for Census 2020. The committee will be made up of local citizens who will be trained by the U.S. Census Bureau to help the county get an accurate count during the census.
Council also approved a resolution committing the county to a partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and the State of South Carolina for the 2020 Census.
• SouthernCarolina Alliance Project Manager Dolton Williams reported that Pegasus Home Fashions, Inc. currently occupies the old Masonite Plant. The company produces bedding and other home products.
• Bamberg County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave a report for November 2019. Johnson reported the county’s total income was $496,192 and expenses totaled $808,510.
• Bamberg County Finance Director T. M. Thomas gave a report for November 2019. Thomas reported that the fiscal year 2020 general fund budget is $8 million and the county has collected $1.8 million so far.
• Bamberg County Controller Gina Smith gave a report.
• Council approved a resolution establishing the council’s 2020 meeting schedule. The council meeting dates are posted on the county’s website.
