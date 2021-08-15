Govan: ‘Help is here’ amid COVID pandemic; rental assistance, schools discussed during forum

“At this point in time, I consider this a crisis because we’ve had this dramatic sea change in our disease rates in just a matter of about seven weeks, so this is devastating to me as a public health official and it’s devastating for the community,” she said.

Bell noted that just a few weeks ago, there were days when fewer than 100 new cases reported.

“Now, we are seeing more than 3,000 new cases reported each day,” she said.

Bell noted, “Especially in communities of color, we are vaccinated at a much lower rate.”

“In many communities, disease rates may be similar across different racial groups, but the death rates are higher among African Americans because we tend to have more underlying conditions — high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes – those are conditions that put you at higher risks, should you be infected,” she said.