Govan: ‘Help is here’ amid COVID pandemic; rental assistance, schools discussed during forum

“For 17 months now, the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for our state and for our community here in Orangeburg. The good news is, help is here,” said S.C. House 95 Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg.
Govan held a town hall meeting at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on Thursday night.
During the two-hour meeting, the audience had an opportunity to hear from S.C. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster, S.C. Housing Executive Director Bonita Shropshire and S.C. Housing Director of Housing Initiatives John Tyler about the impact of COVID-19 in rural areas such as Orangeburg County.
Govan noted that 259 Orangeburg County residents have died of coronavirus-related complications during the past 17 months.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports more than 10,000 South Carolinians have died of the coronavirus.
Govan asked the audience to stand in a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to the virus.
Bell told the audience that, “Vaccination is the leading public health intervention that can bring us out of this pandemic. We understand that bringing our vaccinations up, more than the current rate right now, is what will bring us back to the opportunity to normal activities: the things we want to do in our communities, family gatherings, travel. Very importantly, the return to face-to-face learning in safe school environments. So vaccinations afford us that opportunity and we have demonstrated evidence to show that.”
“At this point in time, I consider this a crisis because we’ve had this dramatic sea change in our disease rates in just a matter of about seven weeks, so this is devastating to me as a public health official and it’s devastating for the community,” she said.
Bell noted that just a few weeks ago, there were days when fewer than 100 new cases reported.
“Now, we are seeing more than 3,000 new cases reported each day,” she said.
Bell noted, “Especially in communities of color, we are vaccinated at a much lower rate.”
“In many communities, disease rates may be similar across different racial groups, but the death rates are higher among African Americans because we tend to have more underlying conditions — high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes – those are conditions that put you at higher risks, should you be infected,” she said.
“The survival rate of people who have been vaccinated and the fact that people who have been vaccinated have less severe illness, these are the things that I hope you will base your choices on so that you will not have severe disease, so that you will not be hospitalized and that African Americans will not continue to die at a higher rate than others because we continue to have questions about the vaccine,” she said.
Masks and vaccines work, she said, but “too many people are not using these tools right now.”
Bell noted that the vaccines help prevent the delta variant of COVID-19 from being as deadly.
She also explained there are numerous variants, or mutations, of COVID-19.
In July, researchers identified a lambda variant.
Bell noted that early data suggests that the lambda variant is more resistant to the vaccines than the prevalent delta variant.
“We’re in this race to get vaccinated before there’s an emergence of another variant that the vaccination will not work against, then we’ll really be lost,” she said.
Bell also addressed concerns about schools.
She noted published studies show a 95 percent acceptance rate for wearing masks in K-12 settings among students. Transmissions of the disease from children to staff remain low.
Studies showed when children acquired the disease, the majority of transmissions were not going on at schools, she said. A majority of the children who contracted the disease acquired it a birthday parties, family gatherings and public functions where precautions weren’t followed.
Schools
Foster said he’s been encouraging people to get vaccinated.
He noted that he, his wife and their oldest child have each been vaccinated. His youngest child is not old enough to receive the vaccine.
The district is offering $200 to employees who can prove they’re fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Foster said the district also will “strongly encourage” the wearing of masks by all students and staff. State law prohibits school districts from mandating the wearing of masks by employees and students in school facilities.
The district is requiring the wearing of masks by students and staff when they ride school buses.
In addition, all visitors to the district’s facilities must also wear masks.
Lastly, students who visit a nurse’s station must be masked.
Help for housing
Shropshire and Tyler discussed how both tenants and landlords may apply for financial relief under S.C. Stay Plus, a program created to assist South Carolina households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of affected renters,” Tyler said.
Shropshire noted that the federal government made $272 million available to S.C. Housing to assist rural tenants and renters.
“The larger, urban areas got direct assistance themselves, so I can’t operate in Richland County or Greenville, Spartanburg, Horry, Charleston County,” she said.
“I am operating in Orangeburg and Chester and Barnwell and in the smaller, rural communities where it may be harder to spread the word because we live a little farther apart from each other and we’re all in the middle of a pandemic,” she added.
“Even if you don’t need assistance, I’m sure someone you know does,” Shropshire said.
S.C. Stay Plus will pay up to 12 months of back rent, known as “arrearages,” to the extent that funds are available.
According to the program’s website, “Rent arrears through March 13, 2020 will be paid first, with up to three months of future rental assistance available through December 2021, if the renter is at risk of experiencing homelessness.”
Awards will be made to eligible households on a rolling basis until the funds are exhausted, according to the website.
“We’ve got to hit our faith-based organizations, that’s how we’ve got to get the word out about our program,” Shropshire said.
To learn more about the application process, visit: https://schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay-Plus online or call 803-336-3420.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD