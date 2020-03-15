Gov announces closure of all South Carolina public schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McMaster's closure decision applies to South Carolina's public schools, although some private educational institutions across the state have already announced cancellations of their own. Spearman said that private schools and daycares were urged to follow this guidance, although they were not required.

The governor also urged that public gatherings both indoors and outdoors be limited to 100 people or less.

On Friday, following President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency, McMaster declared a state of emergency in two counties where the virus has been the most severe in South Carolina. The governor closed schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, the only areas in the state at that time with evidence of community spread, meaning the source of the virus is unknown.

An executive order also suspended visitation at state and local correctional institutions in all of South Carolina's 46 counties and directed state health officials to restrict visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The governor also granted state agencies the ability to allow older or at-risk employees to work from home and has asked utility companies to not suspend or disconnect services for nonpayment.