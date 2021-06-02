Frank Tourville Sr. honored by city; Orangeburg notes Zeus founder’s philanthropy

The City of Orangeburg recognized the service and philanthropy of Frank Paul Tourville Sr.

City Council approved a resolution honoring the Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. founder during Tuesday's meeting. Tourville passed away in March.

“Mrs. Tourville, we thank you, and your husband and your family for the contributions you all have made to the City of Orangeburg. We thank you. It will never go unrecognized,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

A section of the resolution reads, “Whereas in 1966, Mr. Tourville launched Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. Soon, Zeus would become one of the first polymer solutions providers to support minimally invasive techniques for revolutionary catheterization procedures.

“In the 1980s, Zeus expanded by purchasing an old cotton mill in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

“Zeus has evolved into a global leader and currently operates 11 facilities.

“Over the years the Tourvilles invested in the region’s economic and community development, which resulted in over 1,200 new jobs across the state of South Carolina.”

The resolution notes that Tourville received The Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.