Frank Tourville Sr. honored by city; Orangeburg notes Zeus founder’s philanthropy

The City of Orangeburg recognized the service and philanthropy of Frank Paul Tourville Sr.
City Council approved a resolution honoring the Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. founder during Tuesday's meeting. Tourville passed away in March.
“Mrs. Tourville, we thank you, and your husband and your family for the contributions you all have made to the City of Orangeburg. We thank you. It will never go unrecognized,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.
A section of the resolution reads, “Whereas in 1966, Mr. Tourville launched Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. Soon, Zeus would become one of the first polymer solutions providers to support minimally invasive techniques for revolutionary catheterization procedures.
“In the 1980s, Zeus expanded by purchasing an old cotton mill in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
“Zeus has evolved into a global leader and currently operates 11 facilities.
“Over the years the Tourvilles invested in the region’s economic and community development, which resulted in over 1,200 new jobs across the state of South Carolina.”
The resolution notes that Tourville received The Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.
It also recognizes his contributions to the Medical University of South Carolina. The Frank P. Tourville Arrhythmia Treatment Center at MUSC and the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital are named in honor of Tourville and his wife.
“Frank P. Tourville created a worthy legacy that will live on for many generations. He will be remembered for his commitment to the community, his business acumen, his philanthropic endeavors and countless contributions to the City of Orangeburg and beyond,” the resolution states.
The Tourville family accepted the resolution during the meeting.
“Thank you, Mayor Butler and city council members. Our family is humbled with this remembering of our husband, father and grandfather. We really appreciate it,” Douglas Tourville said.
“Our father, he loved Orangeburg so much,” Tourville said.
Also during the meeting:
• Samaritan House board Chair Brenda Jamerson appeared before council to request funding from the city. Jamerson stated the organization is requesting $75,000 to help sustain operations, fix plumbing and roofing issues, and pay medical expenses incurred when helping occupants.
• Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center Director Barbara Beach and Board Chair Dr. Annette Grevious appeared before council to request funding from the city. The organization is requesting $20,000. Beach stated the funding would be used to help offer benefits to full-time employees.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the flood damage prevention ordinance. The city adopted the state ordinance in 2014. The amendment ensures the ordinance is up to date.
• Council approved a retiree resolution honoring Gale Riley. Riley worked for the Department of Public Utilities for 32 years.
• Council approved a retiree resolution honoring Donald Stephens. Stephens worked for the Department of Public Utilities for 26 years.
• Council declared “initiative” the character trait for June.
• Council approved the appointment of Richard Polite to the City of Orangeburg Grievance Committee.
• Council approved the recommendation of the Grievance Committee regarding an employee grievance appeal.
