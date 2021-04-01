 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fowler wins Cameron seat
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Fowler wins Cameron seat

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will not have a runoff for the special election held Tuesday. Terry Fowler was the winner.

“After our recount and certification of results, it has been determined that the Town of Cameron will not have to hold a runoff on April 13. The results are still the same and the nonpartisan plurality method applies to special elections,” Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Director Shayla Jenkins said.

It was originally announced that there would be a runoff between candidates Terry Fowler, who received 53 votes, and Jimmy Bryant, who received 51 votes.

Jenkins said Fowler is the winner of the special election.

The special election was held to fill a vacant seat on the Cameron Town Council.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News