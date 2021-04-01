Fowler wins Cameron seat

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron will not have a runoff for the special election held Tuesday. Terry Fowler was the winner.

“After our recount and certification of results, it has been determined that the Town of Cameron will not have to hold a runoff on April 13. The results are still the same and the nonpartisan plurality method applies to special elections,” Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Director Shayla Jenkins said.

It was originally announced that there would be a runoff between candidates Terry Fowler, who received 53 votes, and Jimmy Bryant, who received 51 votes.

Jenkins said Fowler is the winner of the special election.

The special election was held to fill a vacant seat on the Cameron Town Council.

