Foster re-elected mayor of Bamberg

BAMBERG – Nancy Foster has been re-elected mayor of the City of Bamberg.

Foster defeated challenger Joy Haynes in a runoff election Tuesday.

The unofficial results indicate Foster received 383 votes, and Haynes received 356 votes.

Foster thanked those who voted for her.

“I’m quite honored, and I certainly want to thank all the people that voted. I wish Ms. Haynes well. She had a good turnout,” Foster said. “Bamberg’s my home, and I want to see Bamberg thrive, so I’m just excited to get back in and finish some things I’ve started.”

Foster identified a few goals she will begin working to complete.

“We have a plan for downtown, we’ve actually started the park down here, and we’re working on building a farmer’s market, and we’re going to enhance the Ness Sports Complex. We want to have some tournament play over there to bring people in for tournament play. Those are some of the things that I want to just finish that we have already actually started with this current council,” Foster said.

The results will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Kearse Agricultural Building in Bamberg.

