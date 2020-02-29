Former VP wins Orangeburg County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He listed this week’s endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, as well as the high number of state and local elected officials who announced their support for Biden.

“I think that played a major role in his success in Orangeburg County, as well as throughout the state,” Glover said.

Glover said he expects Biden to make a return trip to the state if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

“I think with his history for South Carolina and the push and revitalization South Carolina gave to his campaign, I would look for him to come back and potentially turn South Carolina into a blue state,” Glover said.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said the voter turnout was not as high as she expected.

In total, there were 13,019 ballots cast, which is a voter turnout of 21.18%.

“Turnout today was not as great as we would have liked,” Smalls said. Smalls expected a higher turnout because of the many visits from candidates, as well as the vast media coverage and the candidate debates.

“I would’ve thought more people would have turned out for the precincts, but that didn’t happen,” she said.