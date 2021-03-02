Festival of Roses won’t be in spring; one-day fall event possible

The Festival of Roses won’t be held this spring.

“The Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Recreation Department got together and discussed whether or not to proceed with the Festival of Roses on its original dates of April 30–May 2 this year, given the pandemic, and it was decided that it would be best to postpone the Festival of Roses at this time,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said during Tuesday’s Orangeburg City Council meeting.

“That’s a very difficult decision, especially given that this would be the 50th anniversary of the Festival of Roses,” Evering said.

Evering said there will still be special tributes to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the festival.

Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons detailed the discussions between the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and the Parks and Rec Department.

“What we decided was, since this is the 50th year, we will have some remembrance. And my horticulture staff and other people in the community will get together and we will do a video,” Simmons said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}