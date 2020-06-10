Evans, Stephens face runoff June 23 in Senate District 39

The S.C. Senate District 39 race is headed for a June 23 Democratic primary runoff.
Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans took first and second in the four-way race on Tuesday.
Stephens, who received the endorsement of retiring District 39 Sen. John Matthews, got 4,901 votes for 44.11%. Evans garnered 4,624 votes for 38.79%.
Stephens said Wednesday he was “surprised to a degree” about the close finish.
He said with a laugh, “I’d hoped to make this a one-shot victory.”
Stephens said he had projected winning Tuesday’s primary with about 52% of the vote.
“My team and I have been meeting about what we may do differently,” he said.
Stephens said they are planning to reach out to voters in the Santee, Vance and Holly Hill areas. He added that low voter turnout of about 20% was a factor.
Stephens and his team are planning to utilize social media as well as advertisements in newspapers and on radio stations, he said.
Stephens said his first order of business as senator would be to address education reform.
“I applaud the General Assembly for finally bringing it to the forefront as something we need to do,” he said.
He noted the current funding formula isn’t working. “Education is underfunded.”
“Education is going to aid in economic development,” he said.
“When companies look to locate in a particular community, they look at a ready workforce and the infrastructure in place,” he said.
Evans said the tight race outcome was inspirational.
“Today, I have been inspired by the voters of S.C. District 39 in showing up to the polls even in the face of a pandemic. My campaign has been about the people of District 39 since day one. We’ve worked extremely hard, ensuring that everyone’s voice has been heard throughout the district," Evans said.
"As I have been visiting all areas and meeting with local leaders and citizens on a daily basis, I will not say that I was shocked at the confidence that voters found in this grassroots campaign," she said.
"As soon as I was informed that there would be a runoff, there was no hesitation in me continuing to work toward the June 23 election runoff date. I will continue to meet with constituents, letting them know my platform, and allowing them the opportunity to know me, a business owner, mom and fierce fighter for our Senate district to prosper.”
Evans also has post-election plans.
“As a new senator, the first thing that I must do is thank all of the citizens of S.C. Senate District 39 -- those who voted for me and those who may not have -- as I know that it will be my responsibility to serve all of the citizens.
"I will not take these responsibilities lightly. I will take the items from my platform such as education reform, job growth and broadband and technology innovation to continue reviewing the laws that are already in place, and decide on the best course of action for taking information from constituents to base my future votes and decisions so that I will be representing the will of the people during legislative sessions. "
A candidate must receive 50% plus one vote in order to win outright in party primaries. All registered voters in the district not casting ballots in the Republican primary on Tuesday are eligible to vote in the runoff on June 23.
William Johnson was third in the race with 1,864 votes for 15.64%. Jerry Montgomery received 532 votes for 4.46%.
In Orangeburg County, Stephens got 3,076 votes, which is 39.97% of the vote. Evans received 2,947 votes in the county for 38.30%. Johnson’s 1,322 votes totaled 17.18%, while Montgomery’s 350 votes was 4.55%.
The district includes voters in four other counties. Results from Tuesday are:
- Berkeley -- Evans 344, 46.11%; Stephens 226, 30.29%; Johnson 137, 18.36%; Montgomery 39, 5.23%.
- Calhoun -- Evans 562, 52.67%; Stephens 349, 32.71%; Johnson 115, 10.78%; Montgomery 41, 3.84%.
- Colleton -- Evans 427, 52.72%; Stephens 208, 25.68%; Johnson 146, 18.02%; Montgomery 29, 3.58%.
- Dorchester -- Stephens 1,042, 65%; Evans 344, 21.46%; Johnson 144, 8.98%; Montgomery 73, 4.55%
Evans is the owner and operator of People’s Choice Real Estate Service. She is a graduate of Bowman High School, South Carolina State University, Dudley School of Cosmetology, the Real Estate School of South Carolina and the Insurance School at Brewer Insurance Information Service.
Stephens is retired. He is a graduate of St. George High School, and a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in social welfare. He served 17 years at a school trustee, including as a member and officer of the former Orangeburg County School Board that was created by legislation in 1997.
Matthews, D-Bowman, has been the district’s senator since 1985.
The runoff winner will face Republican Tom Connor in November.
Sen. Hutto wins with 70%
Veteran Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg won the Democratic primary race against Dr. Michael Addison of Orangeburg in Senate District 40, effectively winning re-election. He faces no Republican opposition in November.
Hutto received 70.96% of the vote district-wide to Addison’s 29.04%.
Hutto got 71.62% of the vote in Orangeburg County, 72.77% in Bamberg County, 68.93% in Barnwell County, 83.09% in Hampton County and 68.26% in Allendale County. Addison led in Colleton County with 50.34%.
Rep. Govan wins with 77%
Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan defeated challenger Kevin Ray with 4,404 votes, which is 76.83% of the vote. Ray received 1,328 votes for 23.17%. Govan faces no Republican opposition in November.
Rep. Bamberg tops 80%
Bamberg County Rep. Justin Bamberg defeated challenger Evert Comer with 81.34% of the vote in House District 90. He received 79.6% of the vote in Bamberg County, 84.62% in Barnwell County and 85.45% in Colleton County.
Bamberg faces no GOP opposition in November.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
