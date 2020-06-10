Evans, Stephens face runoff June 23 in Senate District 39

“As a new senator, the first thing that I must do is thank all of the citizens of S.C. Senate District 39 -- those who voted for me and those who may not have -- as I know that it will be my responsibility to serve all of the citizens.

"I will not take these responsibilities lightly. I will take the items from my platform such as education reform, job growth and broadband and technology innovation to continue reviewing the laws that are already in place, and decide on the best course of action for taking information from constituents to base my future votes and decisions so that I will be representing the will of the people during legislative sessions. "

A candidate must receive 50% plus one vote in order to win outright in party primaries. All registered voters in the district not casting ballots in the Republican primary on Tuesday are eligible to vote in the runoff on June 23.

William Johnson was third in the race with 1,864 votes for 15.64%. Jerry Montgomery received 532 votes for 4.46%.

In Orangeburg County, Stephens got 3,076 votes, which is 39.97% of the vote. Evans received 2,947 votes in the county for 38.30%. Johnson’s 1,322 votes totaled 17.18%, while Montgomery’s 350 votes was 4.55%.