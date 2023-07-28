The Town of Elloree anticipates collecting $574,460 in revenues in the coming 2023-2024 fiscal year, Mayor Michael Fanning said during the town council’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 10.

That’s approximately the same amount the town took in last year, except for about $30,000 in “one-time” revenues the town received last year.

Major revenue sources include property taxes ($265,000), franchise fees ($106,000) and insurance taxes ($72,000).

The town is budgeting $31,500 in state revenues, although Fanning said that number fluctuates significantly from year to year.

Police fines are purposely not included in the revenue total, Fanning said, because town officials don’t want law officers to feel pressured to bring in money for basic town operations.

The other side of the budget – expenses – will be discussed in a workshop meeting at a time and date to be announced. Then the council will hold a public hearing before voting on final approval of the budget.

Fanning noted that the town has not increased its ad valorem property tax rate for 16 years. Each mill generates about $3,000.

In other business:

The council met a half-hour earlier than usual for a public hearing on an ordinance to transfer authority to conduct municipal elections to the Orangeburg County Office of Voter Registration and Elections. “They have the personnel,” Fanning said. “They have the expertise.” No one in the audience spoke. A few minutes later, the council voted to give final approval to the ordinance. Candidates will file at the Elloree Town Hall, but the county office will handle almost all other election-related functions.

Kristie Anderson of the Elloree Business Association announced a competition with the Town of St. Matthews to see which town’s residents can create the longest “snake” by placing painted rocks end-to-end by Labor Day. Elloree’s effort stretches along the downtown block of Cleveland Street.

Police Chief Shawn Murphree reported that his department responded to 72 calls and issued 36 traffic tickets and 50 warnings.

Murphree announced the promotion of Michael Mann from sergeant to lieutenant and the resignation of Assistant Chief Earl Kinley Jr., who joined the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A successor to Kinley is being sought.

Murphree reiterated that citizens will generally get quicker responses to calls for assistance if they dial 911 instead of an officer’s personal cellphone.

The council appointed retired Col. Allen Reeves as an Elloree Water Commissioner. It’s an elected position but the council fills mid-term vacancies.

The council met in executive session, closed to the public, to review the town’s contracts with multiple private-sector companies that perform a variety of services.

The council’s next monthly meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in Town Hall, 2719 Cleveland St. Please use the side door off Lafayette Alley.