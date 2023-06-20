The Elloree Water System has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1,748,610. Water Commissioner Jane Singh made the announcement at the town council’s monthly meeting on Monday, June 12.

Singh listed three priorities for the money. The system’s most pressing need is to completely clean, repaint, and refurbish the water tower that was installed near the Food Lion – now Adusa – distribution facility.

The other priorities are to get the Hampton Street well functional and back in use and to replace the water line along Hampton Street from the railroad track to Old Number Six Highway, Singh said.

“That line has been the source of many leaks for many years,” she said.

The money to improve Elloree’s water system is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill championed by President Joe Biden and passed primarily by Democrats in Congress over the objections of nearly every Republican member of Congress.

The South Carolina Legislature gave $1.469 billion of its ARPA allocation to the state Rural Investment Authority’s Infrastructure Investment Program.

The RIA has awarded 219 grants to local governments and public water and sewer utilities. The money will help pay for improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer, and/or stormwater resilience in every county in the state.

Previously, on May 8, Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell – whose district includes Elloree – presented a check for $125,000 in county Capital Projects Sales Tax (“penny tax”) revenues to the water system.

The county money will be used to replace a power generator at one of the town’s wells, allowing customers to have continued access to running water even in the event of a severe storm, WLTX-TV reported.

The Elloree Water System was begun 99 years ago and many of the pipes “are still the pipes we’re using today,” Singh said on June 12. “It might be time to replace some of those original pipes.” But that would require additional money, she added.

Singh reported that the system created 22 work orders and billed 674 customers last month. The commissioners’ next two meetings are set for Tuesday, June 20, and Tuesday, July 11. There is one vacancy on the board.

Also during the meeting, the council voted to start the process of securing a police dog that will assist in law enforcement, including tracking lost children and elderly residents as well as criminal suspects.

Mayor Michael Fanning told the audience that the council discussed the matter in the executive session held during last month’s meeting.

Sgt. Michael Mann, who has handled K-9 units previously in his career, will serve as the handler. He and the dog will receive training in North Carolina. A Chevrolet Tahoe will be fitted with a kennel.

The total cost comes to $22,000. The council voted to use a portion of the town’s ARPA community grant money.

Fanning said that one local business has offered to assist with veterinary bills, and another has offered to assist with the cost of keeping the dog fed.

In other council news:

Karen Sanders was introduced as the Town of Elloree’s crime victims’ advocate. She also serves in the same role with the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and formerly worked with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. “This is what I do. This is what I love,” she said. She can be contacted at k.sanders@orangeburgdps.org

Elloree Midway Athletics requested a donation toward the cost of building two new baseball/softball fields on recently donated farmland on Midway Road near Elloree. The current field will be used as an auxiliary field. The council voted to donate $1,000 of its ARPA allocation.

The council voted to exempt trucks and buses from parking regulations while they are temporarily loading or unloading passengers or shipments at the Elloree Heritage Museum and other locations along Cleveland Street in the downtown district.

Fanning announced that the town’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Sunday, July 2, in Joe Miller Park on Old Number Six Highway. The picnic will begin at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. A program with a special speaker will begin at 8 p.m. One of the area’s largest fireworks shows will begin after dark.

The council met in executive session to discuss “contractual matters with code enforcement.” It has been nearly two years since the town hired a private company called Safebuilt Carolinas LLC to handle code enforcement duties. No further details were available and Fanning said that no action was taken in executive session.

The council gave first reading to an ordinance to ask the Orangeburg County Office of Voter Registration and Elections to manage all municipal elections. Second reading is set for the council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, in Town Hall on Cleveland Street. Use the side door off Lafayette Alley.