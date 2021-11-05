Elloree election results no longer being challenged by candidate

One of Elloree’s candidates for mayor is no longer challenging Tuesday’s election results.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Fanning narrowly edged out challenger Krista Hassell at the ballot box to retain his seat.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls had that said Hassell was challenging the election results, which Elloree’s election commission certified on Thursday morning.

A protest hearing that had been scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the town hall was canceled.

Hassell said on Thursday that she was no longer going to challenge the results.

In a statement released late Thursday, Hassell said that she had spoken with Fanning to congratulate him on his re-election to the mayor's seat and that it was time to move on.

"Today, we can celebrate our democracy. We can celebrate the amazing town of Elloree. We can celebrate the freedom of a wonderful people, and we can accept the outcome of this election," she said.

Hassell continued, "I offered Mayor Fanning my good will and earnest effort to find ways to come together for the future of Elloree. I pledge that I will continue to keep the important issues of the people and businesses of our town on the forefront."