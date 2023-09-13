Bamberg County Deputy Coroner Montez P.V. Haynes has declared his candidacy for the office of Orangeburg County coroner.

Haynes is a native of Orangeburg. He is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and a 2008 graduate of Claflin University, where he earned bachelor’s degree in sociology. After college, he pursued a career in mortuary science.

In 2012, while completing his degree in mortuary science from Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, Haynes was a funeral attendant with Leevy’s Funeral Home in Columbia.

He served an apprenticeship locally under Robert Bethea III of Bethea Funeral Home.

In 2016, he became a licensed mortician and accepted his calling as a minister of the gospel. He furthered his training and experience by enrolling in seminary at Columbia International University, graduating with a master’s degree in chaplaincy.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in restaurant management, retail management and the funeral industry, Haynes has successfully guided multi-million-dollar businesses.

Haynes is currently the pre-needs director at Leevy’s Funeral Home, co-founder of Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home in Orangeburg and Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Service in Salley. Montez is also manager and owner of B&B Brothers, LLC Property Management Group.

In 2022, he obtained his honorary doctor of theology from the School of Great Commission, Orangeburg Campus.

According to his announcement, Haynes' strong business sense and work ethic have led him to serve faithfully as a minister at Life Cathedral Church in Orangeburg.

His volunteer career began in high school and has grown into his adulthood as volunteer chaplain for MUSC Orangeburg; member of the Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., serving as treasurer; board member of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM); former victims advocate for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office; member of the NAACP; board member of the Orangeburg Rotary Club; certified notary; licensed burial insurance agent; South Carolina Morticians Association certified crematory operator, and deputy coroner for Bamberg County, under the leadership of Coroner Wallace Hicks.

Haynes is married to the former Shakia C. Bouknight, who is also a licensed funeral director. They are the parents of two children, Bryson, 11, and Braxton, 7, and dog parents of Brantley B. Haynes and Jade Ethel Haynes.

Montez seeks to move the office to the next level with “a fresh start, new voice and new vision.”

“I want to make sure that we have quick response times when we are called for a death. I don’t want the families to suffer with delays or the staff be rushed when responding to a scene. The coroner’s office must provide immediate service but also be compassionate,” he said.

He reminds voters that the coroner’s office affects everyone – Republicans, Democrats, every race and ethnicity, and all social classes.

“So, it is important to have the right person in position. I desire to build strong relationship with law enforcement and those in the medical field,” Haynes said.

He said the coroner’s office can also be proactive, such as by providing training on drug abuse and safety.

“Death is the great equalizer,” he said. “Most of us will experience the death of someone we love and we need someone that has the passion, skills and vision to help make the worse experience the best it can be. This is my vow to the citizens of Orangeburg County as a 2024 candidate for Orangeburg County Coroner.”

If elected, Montez's plans are for his wife and Funeral Director Apprentice/ Assistant Manager Necole Brailey Stroman to manage the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home and Lashawn N.P. Landy will continue as manager of Dignity Mortuary and Cremation Services, so that he can focus on serving the citizens of Orangeburg County.

For more information, contact Jennifer Stack Goodwin at 803-860-4561 or by email at montezforcoroner@gmail.com