Election featured large turnout; record numbers of voters used absentee ballots

The General Election has come and gone, with high voter turnout and record numbers of people casting absentee ballots.
Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Director Aurora Smalls attributed the voter turnout to several factors.
“I think with all of the information out about voting, the candidates put out a lot of information, the media was very heavily involved, and that’s any time you turned on the TV or picked up the newspaper. Everywhere you went, they were talking about voting, so it just kept people aware, and it makes people come out and have a stand,” Smalls said.
“With a great turnout, hopefully it will continue like that and not just be for this election,” Smalls said.
State lawmakers decided all South Carolinians could vote via absentee ballot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, voters turned out in record numbers to cast absentee ballots, with over 1.3 million people voting absentee. Overall, 2.5 million South Carolinians voted, reflecting a turnout of almost 72 percent.
In Orangeburg County, the voter turnout was 71.35 percent, with 41,942 ballots being cast. Of those, 25,913 were absentee ballots.
In Bamberg County, 6,543 ballots were cast, with a turnout of 68.1 percent. About 3,690 people cast absentee ballots.
In Calhoun County, voter turnout was 75.9 percent, with 8,361 ballots being cast. Of those, 4,364 were absentee ballots.
Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Director Shayla Jenkins believes the high absentee voter turnout could become a trend among voters.
“I think because of course, the pandemic, and we were afforded the opportunity to have the state of emergency as a reason for them voting absentee, that kind of contributed to the rise in numbers in the absentee precincts. However, I think things that are taking place, and the results that people saw when they were coming in to absentee vote, I think it’s probably going to look like a new trend where people want to come out early and get it done prior to Election Day,” Jenkins said.
Smalls said she believes this may be the first time more absentee ballots were cast than on Election Day in Orangeburg County, but she doesn’t think it will be a trend.
“I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it,” Smalls said. “I don’t think it will continue because we had just not the older generation requesting absentee, it was a variety of voters.”
“We do usually have a heavy turnout with absentee ballots in certain areas, but Election Day turnout is usually heavier than absentee,” Smalls said.
High voter turnout means there are more ballots to be counted.
In Orangeburg County, final results were delayed due to a problem with absentee ballots.
“We had everything, and what happened was we had two of our absentee precincts that we had out, something happened to their jump drives, so we had to manually enter the data. So, we had to run a report and manually enter it,” Smalls said.
“Once we ran the report, you have to enter the data for each precinct, so that is what takes a long time. We have 53 precincts,” Smalls said.
All provisional ballots will be counted Friday, and vote totals will be certified Friday as well.
