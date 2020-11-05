Election featured large turnout; record numbers of voters used absentee ballots

In Calhoun County, voter turnout was 75.9 percent, with 8,361 ballots being cast. Of those, 4,364 were absentee ballots.

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Director Shayla Jenkins believes the high absentee voter turnout could become a trend among voters.

“I think because of course, the pandemic, and we were afforded the opportunity to have the state of emergency as a reason for them voting absentee, that kind of contributed to the rise in numbers in the absentee precincts. However, I think things that are taking place, and the results that people saw when they were coming in to absentee vote, I think it’s probably going to look like a new trend where people want to come out early and get it done prior to Election Day,” Jenkins said.

Smalls said she believes this may be the first time more absentee ballots were cast than on Election Day in Orangeburg County, but she doesn’t think it will be a trend.

“I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it,” Smalls said. “I don’t think it will continue because we had just not the older generation requesting absentee, it was a variety of voters.”

“We do usually have a heavy turnout with absentee ballots in certain areas, but Election Day turnout is usually heavier than absentee,” Smalls said.