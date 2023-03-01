The City of Orangeburg and Claflin University are continuing their efforts to close a portion of Goff Avenue.

The city asked the S.C. Department of Transportation to remove a portion of Goff Avenue, from Magnolia Street to Clark Street, from the state’s highway system, according to Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II. It made the request on behalf of the university.

Evering told city council last week that the portion of the road would be closed off during certain events.

He explained that the next step in the process is for a judge to approve the change, once the university requests it.

Councilman Bernard Haire said he doesn’t object to the closure, but would like for the city to work out a few things before it goes further.

Evering said university leaders are continuing to speak with local residents who may be impacted by the partial closure.

Haire recommended that city leaders be part of those discussions too.

In other matters:

• Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance annexing Crepe Myrtle Village, located at 180 Magnolia Street, into the city limits.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said most of Crepe Myrtle Village is in the city limits, except for a small portion.

Approval of the ordinance would include full annexation of Crepe Myrtle Village into the city limits, he said.

• Council decided delay consideration of an ordinance annexing 3397 Broughton Street to its next meeting.

That property is the former site of an Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities substation.

The city’s planning commission denied the annexation.

“We need more clarity for this,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

“We went to make sure our residents know what’s going on in the neighborhood. I don’t think it’s clear yet,” he said.

• Council presented Ronald D. Milhouse Jr. with a resolution to honor him upon his retirement.

• Council allowed Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley to sign an agreement for firm transportation services between Carolina Gas Transmission LLC and the City of Orangeburg to increase the capacity of gas.

Harley said this will allow the city to “be ready for economic development.”

• Evering said plans are continuing with the Railroad Corner project.

The city and Orangeburg University District Partners, the development group hired for the project, entered a memorandum of understanding a few weeks ago, he said.

The next step is to negotiate a development agreement, Evering said.

• Evering noted the city hall project is underway, most recently with internal demolition.

The city is converting the former First Citizens Bank building into a new city hall. It’s located at the corner of Russell and Broughton streets.

Some floorplan modifications have been made to keep the project within budget, he said.

• Evering said the skate park project kicked off in January.

“It’s off and running,” Evering said. The city will build a skate park in the Andrew Dibble area of the Edisto Memorial Gardens, he said.

• Stevenson Auditorium will soon get a new roof, Evering said. Bids were solicited and city officials await responses.

• In a split vote, council approved another six-year term for Tyler Gardner in the at-large position on the city’s election commission.

Haire voted against the motion and councilwoman Sandra Knotts abstained.

Haire said he needs to know ahead of time about upcoming vacancies.

Butler said, “Every time they give us our (council meeting) packets, they give us a list.”

• Council met in executive session to discuss the following matters: Russell Street development agreement, Project Boardwalk, Hillcrest lease agreement and County Elections Commission.