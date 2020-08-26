Eckels wins Bamberg 1 seat

Return to homepage ×
BAMBERG – Naomi Eckels was elected to the Bamberg School District 1 board in a special election held Tuesday.
Eckels received 113 votes to Danny E. Collins’ 111 votes.
Eckels was elected to Seat 3 and will serve the remaining eight months left on the seat’s term.
The vote count will be verified Thursday at 10 a.m.
Bradley Harris
Staff Writer
Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.
