Eckels wins Bamberg 1 seat
Eckels wins Bamberg 1 seat

Bamberg School District 1
COURTESY GOOGLE

BAMBERG – Naomi Eckels was elected to the Bamberg School District 1 board in a special election held Tuesday.

Eckels received 113 votes to Danny E. Collins’ 111 votes.

Eckels was elected to Seat 3 and will serve the remaining eight months left on the seat’s term.

The vote count will be verified Thursday at 10 a.m.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

