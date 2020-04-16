DPU has 3,060 delinquent accounts; Orangeburg’s utility owed $1.6M

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has seen its number of delinquent accounts balloon from hundreds to thousands since the coronavirus pandemic began, Manager Warren Harley said Thursday.

“As you know, the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, requested that all utilities forgo disconnection of non-payment during COVID-19, so we have followed that,” Harley said during a special called Orangeburg City Council meeting.

DPU suspended disconnections for non-payment on March 16.

“As of March 16th, that day we had 205 delinquent accounts, and we’ve tracked them every day since. As of yesterday's close of business, we had 3,060 delinquent accounts,” Harley said.

Harley appeared before the Orangeburg City Council via a teleconference, seeking an extension of the current policy suspending the disconnection of services for nonpayment.

Council approved a motion extending the policy to May 30.