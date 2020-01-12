{{featured_button_text}}
Railroad Corner (copy)

The City of Orangeburg purchased property in a effort to restore the area known as Railroad Corner.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The City of Orangeburg is buying five more properties on Railroad Corner.

City of Orangeburg finalizes purchase of Railroad Corner properties

Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution ratifying the purchase of property owned by George R. Dean for $350,000 and the property of Joseph W. Rice Jr., trustee of the Joseph W. Rice Jr. Revocable Living Trust, for $160,000.

The resolution passed with a 6-1 vote.

Councilman Richard Stroman voted against the resolution, stating he isn’t against the purchase of the property but he is against the price.

The purchase brings the total number of city-owned properties in the area to seven. City officials purchased two properties last month.

Mayor Michael Butler and city officials have made the revitalization of the area a top priority. It is located at the intersection of Russell, Boulevard and Magnolia streets.

The resolution states that the city’s timely ownership may enable Railroad Corner obtain additional development.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $15 million revenue bond with Trust Financial (formerly BB&T).

The bond will be used to finance the new Department of Public Utilities control center.

• Council proclaimed optimism as the character trait for January 2020.

• Council approved a motion to cancel the Feb. 4 council meeting due to the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day.

• Council approved a motion to add seven additional members to the city’s complete count committee for the 2020 Census. Council members will approve the appointments at the next council meeting.

• Council approved the $251,293 purchase of a rear-loader garbage truck from the Southern Truck Services through the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5516.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

