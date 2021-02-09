Denmark to hold runoff election for mayor

DENMARK -- Two candidates will be preparing for a runoff to determine the next mayor for the City of Denmark.

The town held a municipal election on Tuesday, with residents casting ballots for mayor and three council seats.

The runoff will be between incumbent Mayor Gerald Wright and challenger Deanna Miller Berry.

Wright received 239 votes and Berry received 225 votes. Challenger Charles Bailey received two votes, and write-in candidate Letitia Dowling received 38 votes.

The runoff between Wright and Berry will be held on Feb. 23, according to Bamberg County Public Information Officer Mary Tilton.

Six candidates filed for three at-large city council seats, meaning the three candidates who received the most votes were elected to council.

Candidate Rosa Ray James received the most votes, with 242, to be elected to city council.

Incumbents Jake Bookard and Bonnie Love were successfully re-elected, receiving 220 votes and 209 votes respectively.

Incumbent James Robinson lost his seat with 184 votes. Candidate Jasmine Ebron received 143 votes and candidate Chris Murray received 140 votes.

