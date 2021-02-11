Denmark mayor runoff official after certification

DENMARK – The official results of the Denmark City Municipal Election have been certified, confirming there will be a runoff for mayor.
The results were certified Thursday morning, and there were no changes from the unofficial results that were published Tuesday evening.
The runoff for mayor will be held on Feb. 23 and will feature incumbent Gerald Wright and challenger Deanna Miller Berry.
Wright received 239 votes and Berry received 225 votes.
Citizens will cast their ballots at the West Denmark and East Denmark precincts, and in-office absentee voting will begin on Feb. 16.
The certified results also confirm that Rosa Ray James was elected to the Denmark City Council, and Bonnie Love and Jake Bookard were re-elected to council.
