Denmark mayor faces challengers; Olar election on Tuesday
DENMARK – Two people have filed to challenge Mayor Gerald Wright in the City of Denmark’s town election on Feb. 9. Filing ended Dec. 31.

Wright has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by Deanna Berry and Charles Bailey.

Several candidates have filed for the three at-large Denmark City Council seats up for election.

Incumbent council members Jake Bookard, Bonnie Love and James J. Robinson are seeking re-election. Chris Murray, Jasmine Ebron and Rosa R. James have also filed.

Olar residents will head to the polls on Jan. 12 to vote in a special election being held for two at-large town council seats previously held by Lewis Orr Sr., who passed away, and Ryan Fail, who resigned. Nick Martin is the only candidate to file for council.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

