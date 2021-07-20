DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Police chief temporarily retiring; shootings, police vacancies are issues

Several of Walker’s relatives discussed trying to get information about the investigation from the police department and having trouble reaching Grimes or anybody for information pertaining to the shooting.

Wright stated he and council would be glad to meet with Walker’s relatives after the meeting, but that the council meeting was not the forum in which to discuss the shooting death and investigation.

Robinson, in Grimes’ absence, gave the police report for the month of June, which, among 30 new cases, included manslaughter and attempted murder.

Recently, in a previous meeting, Councilwoman Rosa James made a motion for the Public Safety Committee to meet and develop a plan to improve public safety in Denmark. The motion was seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard, was passed and the vote was unanimous.

James, later during the meeting on Monday evening, stated she had nothing to report from her committee.

Weldon, in her separate police committee report, stated, “We have had a shooting every month since January.

“During the last six months, we have been trying to come up with a salary that is attractive to police officers. We have lost two officers. They have left the force. We are down to three officers,” Weldon added.