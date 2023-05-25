Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DENMARK – Mayor Dr. Gerald Wright swore in newly elected Councilwoman Charnda Sanders Williams and newly elected Councilman Harold Johnson during the April meeting at the Denmark City Hall.

He also swore in re-elected Councilmember Calvin Odom. All Councilmembers gave brief comments and thanked their support systems.

Later in the meeting, Chief Leroy Grimes of the Denmark Police Department agreed with Councilman Odom that the city should revisit a curfew.

Councilman Harold Johnson said police should be establishing a relationship with the youth in order to get them to talk to or trust them.

“Also, there is a need to have a police presence along with the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department at the schools,” he said.

Mayor Wright said he wanted to remind everybody that what happens in Denmark with youth is a joint responsibility with homes, churches, schools, and the city.

Councilwoman Rosa James said that Council should revisit the ordinances on a curfew and hold the parents accountable in order to help slow down the crime in Denmark.

No documented motions or decisions were made regarding this.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Wright said, “We must continue to try to improve and conversations are needed with the schools, churches, parents, and the city.”

City Administrator Heyward Robinson next gave the Public Works report, stating that the department had repaired several leaks in the city and that they are continuing an on-going project of replacing current water lines with six-inch water lines throughout the city.

“The 6-inch water lines will allow fire hydrants to be put on them,” Robinson said.

Robinson also gave his report as City Administrator and said the renovation has started on the old city hall to make it a Police Station. He stated that the Brooker Center, the former police department, could possibly be converted into a youth center.

In other business:

Councilman Odom of the Recreation Committee expressed concerns about allocating money for youth activities. He also said Hill Ray Field needs to be cleaned up so that it can be used for this purpose. He said he would like to communicate to the city’s youth through these activities.

City Accountant Rusty Munoz earlier reported that all is well and flowing as it should financially in the budget and that the city is going quite well. Mayor Wright attributed the effectiveness of the Council and the City Administrator to the city’s financial stability.