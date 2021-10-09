DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: New fire truck, renovated police building coming

Robinson said, “The owners of the Crestwood Golf Course are asking that the property be rezoned commercial.”

He stated previously it was zoned residential but was used for commercial purposes for many years anyway.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon stated, “In light of the owner’s story, I think it would be great to accommodate him.”

A motion was made, and council seconded and approved the first reading of the amendment to the ordinance.

Robinson said they needed to change the date of the special meeting for the second reading because the previously written October date was too close to the closing of a potential sale of the property to a business. Denmark City Council was slated to hold a special meeting at city hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, to hold a second reading of the amendment of the ordinance.

Council also agreed almost unanimously to sell a parcel to Shiloh International Church of God during the meeting, with one dissenting nay coming from Weldon.

The Rev. Keith Keller, pastor of the church, stated during his presentation that they needed the land to expand for a program to help individuals with learning disabilities.