DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: More police officers planned in wake of shootings

DENMARK – The City of Denmark may soon have a larger police force.

Chief Leroy Grimes of the Denmark Police Department and Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon of the Police Committee announced at the November Denmark Council meeting that they are working together to get additional police officers for the City of Denmark.

According to past articles in The T&D, Grimes, Weldon and other council members discussed shootings that happened in the city and the need for additional officers. They compiled a list of crime-prevention tips that was distributed at the October meeting; the list is still available at Denmark City Hall.

Letitia Dowling with Voorhees University spoke during public comments and said that the university decided to be “responsible owners of the Voorhees University water system." She presented a first draft of their water system plan to the city.

Dowling said, “I thank the Public Works Department and Mr. Jimmy Shepherd for their assistance in locating water lines and valves as we take steps to learn our system and make needed repairs.”

Grimes earlier stated that the Denmark Police Department recently assisted Voorhees University with homecoming activities and that everything went well. There were no incidents during the activities. He also commended Dominion Energy for making sure all the streetlights in town were fixed.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson discussed the continuing renovations at the old city hall building that is being converted into a new police department. The current police department is at the back of the Brooker Center. Renovations have not been completed and no new motions or decisions were made regarding this matter.

Robinson stated plans are under way for the 2023 Dogwood Festival. No dates or further plans were announced.

Councilwoman Bervay Carter reported from the Dogwood Committee that Jayme Bradford-Kinard had passed away. She served as chairperson for the Denmark Dogwood Festival for several years. Carter asked that the City of Denmark do a resolution in Mrs. Bradford-Kinard’s honor. All members of council agreed that a resolution should be done.