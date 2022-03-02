DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Meeting to discuss use of American Rescue funds March 3

DENMARK – Denmark Clerk Barbara Williams stated over email on March 1 that a special meeting of Denmark City Council will be held Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Denmark City Hall and is open to the public.

This meeting is being called, in part, because of months of inquiries by council members about the usage of American Rescue Act funds by the city, and the meeting may include an executive session, according to discussions held during the February council meeting last week.

Councilwoman Bonnie Love, during the February teleconference meeting, after months of inquiries by Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon, also asked if the City of Denmark council had met to discuss the American Rescue Act funds and usage of them but was told by Mayor Gerald Wright that they had not.

According to a report from City Accountant Rusty Munoz, as shared by City Administrator Heyward Robinson during the meeting, Denmark currently has $112,805.00 in American Rescue Act funds.

Weldon inquired about the ARA funds during the February meeting as well.

Weldon said, “This is the sixth time I have asked council to have a meeting to discuss the American Rescue Act funds.”

Weldon also stated the minutes of the January meeting were incorrect and that she had not asked to meet to discuss just the American Rescue Act itself but the American Rescue Act funds (with an emphasis on funds). Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to approve the minutes with proper correction, and the motion to approve the minutes with correction was approved.

Weldon said other towns and cities in the region were discussing how to use their ARA funds and that citizens had told her this.

Councilwoman Rosa James agreed that council needed to set a meeting to discuss the funds.

“In the last 10 months, we have not had a work session to discuss anything,” Weldon added.

Wright said, “We will set a meeting within 10 days. We will inform you of a date within the next 10 days.”

Council met Tuesday, Feb. 22, for this meeting instead of Monday, Feb. 21, because of the Presidents Day holiday. Ten business days from that date will be Tuesday, March 8, which will be approximately two weeks before the next regular council meeting date of Monday, March 21, at 11 a.m. (if done via teleconference) or 7 p.m. If called as a live meeting. Denmark City Hall can be visited through the drive-thru window, visited to look at posted notices or called for more details.

Wright, if he does as he stated, has until March 8 to set a work session meeting before the next regular council meeting.

Police Chief Leroy Grimes, in another part of the meeting, said they recently hired Dontrey Terrell Staley who has 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

Weldon asked, “Is this officer coming from another municipality? Has his background been checked?”

Grimes said he did do a background check on the officer.

Wright stated they should really go into executive session to discuss this because it is a personnel issue.

Weldon, in summary, asked how they could go into executive session if they are not meeting live and continue to have teleconferences.

Councilman Calvin Odom suggested they go into executive session during the work session meeting which is to be set within the next 10 days. Wright agreed and proposed that they do this.

Grimes was also asked by Weldon how many officers the city should have.

Grimes said, “We would have to hire four to have the ideal number. We should have a total of 11 officers.”

Wright interjected that the chief should really discuss more details of this in the executive session they have planned for a future meeting.

Weldon continued to ask how they could discuss these issues in an executive session if they were not having live meetings.

Bookard said, “We need to end this meeting. This is ridiculous.”

Wright said, “We are in this situation because of the COVID situation. … I think we will meet live with limited space and precautions (at the work session).”

Someone involved with work with the city, according to statements made during another recent teleconference, had exposure to COVID-19, so Denmark has continued its teleconferences for this reason.

“I do not want to continue with this (about the executive session and other city business) until we establish a live meeting and set an agenda,” Wright added.

Wright said if they start having live sessions again, they will space citizens apart from one another so that they will not have unnecessary risk.

Wright stated, regarding the earlier statements from council members, “I am going to attribute those to our not having the conventional style of meeting.”

Robinson, during another part of the meeting, gave his administrator’s report.

He said, “In June 2021, Denmark received $950,903 for a new well. The Department of Commerce is reviewing the engineering contract (for it). When Commerce completes the review, the environmental impact (study) can be completed, and the project can be bid out.”

“The new well will have a 400 gallons per minute capacity. The well project will also include approximately 2,400 linear feet (almost a half mile) of 12-inch water main to connect to the existing system. The water main will run along U.S. 78 and connect the new well to the existing water system,” Robinson added.

Robinson also discussed the renovation of the old city hall to make it a police department building

“The drawings for the new police department renovation are 80% complete.”

He next discussed the Denmark water system modernization

“Work is underway on Plum Alley, Simms Street and Peterkin Street. Two-inch water lines are being installed to replace the smaller and older lines.”

Robinson continued, “The modernization project includes the installation of approximately 15,700 linear feet of 2-inch water lines with associated appurtenances. The project also includes 12,200 linear feet of 6-inch water lines, the installation of 13 fire hydrants and 14 automatic flushing devices.”

In the mayor's report, Wright said, “Recently, we seem to have a total disregard for the town. There are three or four places that are extremely trashy. Church Street, Frederick Street and Voorhees Road paint terrible pictures. … I want to have a special project for those who can make a difference there. I want us to figure out how we can address this and not just have a one-time clean up.”

“We want to have a special group to address litter,” Wright added.

No motions or decisions were made regarding this.

Wright mentioned that citizens continue to put out items for Public Works to collect that are not garbage, such as furniture. Several council members mentioned this as well.

Wright said, “We have a service provided for the city for garbage pickup. Construction project debris or renovation refuse, old furniture and appliances are not part of our garbage pickup.”

In other business:

In his report, Grimes said the police department created 46 new cases within the past month, including simple assault; aggravated assault; rape; kidnapping; burglary, domestic violence; vandalism of property; motor vehicle theft; trespass of real property; weapon law violation; runaway; disorderly conduct; driving under suspension; traffic collision and more.

Robinson gave the water report and said there were 12 leaks for the month in the water system. He also gave the fire department report and stated there were 43 total calls.

