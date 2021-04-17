DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Mayor, council members sworn in

DENMARK – More than 30 citizens and dignitaries watched as two re-elected council members, a re-elected mayor and a member of council elected for the first time were sworn in during a ceremony the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, in the council chambers of Denmark City Hall.

Recently re-elected Councilman Jake N. Bookard and recently re-elected Mayor Gerald E. Wright both were sworn in by Bamberg County District 6 Councilman the Rev. Dr. Evert Comer. Wright then swore in recently re-elected Councilwoman Bonnie Love. Newly elected Councilwoman Rosa R. James was sworn in by the Rev. Dr. Lucious Dixon of Honey Ford Missionary Baptist Church.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon asked to speak toward the end of the ceremony and said, “It is just so great to be here with all the citizens of Denmark … I am elated to be a part of this experience this afternoon.”

Weldon said that experienced council members would be there for James and that she should not hesitate to seek guidance and ask questions. Weldon, who also affirmed that she herself needed guidance and support at times, welcomed James to council.