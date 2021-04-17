DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Mayor, council members sworn in

DENMARK – More than 30 citizens and dignitaries watched as two re-elected council members, a re-elected mayor and a member of council elected for the first time were sworn in during a ceremony the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, in the council chambers of Denmark City Hall.
Recently re-elected Councilman Jake N. Bookard and recently re-elected Mayor Gerald E. Wright both were sworn in by Bamberg County District 6 Councilman the Rev. Dr. Evert Comer. Wright then swore in recently re-elected Councilwoman Bonnie Love. Newly elected Councilwoman Rosa R. James was sworn in by the Rev. Dr. Lucious Dixon of Honey Ford Missionary Baptist Church.
Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon asked to speak toward the end of the ceremony and said, “It is just so great to be here with all the citizens of Denmark … I am elated to be a part of this experience this afternoon.”
Weldon said that experienced council members would be there for James and that she should not hesitate to seek guidance and ask questions. Weldon, who also affirmed that she herself needed guidance and support at times, welcomed James to council.
Wright said that in the mid-1970s, the S.C. legislature passed the Home Rule Act. He said this allowed for several forms of city government and that Denmark selected “strong mayor, weak council” as their form of city government.
Wright said, “Denmark selected the choices that were closest to what we were doing at that time.”
He then moved on to the present day.
“We just completed the election of a mayor and three council people,” he said.
He added that officials, including himself, all welcomed citizens to attend their meetings on the third Mondays of each month. At present, Denmark City Council meetings are being held via teleconference because of COVID-19, and the number and instructions for dialing in can be obtained from Denmark City Hall. The next meeting will be Monday, April 19, at 11 a.m. via teleconference.