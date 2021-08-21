DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Discussion of police chief gets heated

• Councilman Calvin Odom thanked the Public Works Department for its help in getting many 300 pound bags of soil dispersed. He, however, stated that he did have to talk to one member of Public Works about keeping a door open to an air conditioned tractor and having an accident with it, causing damage to the door. Odom stated, though he appreciates what they do, that the Public Works Department needs to be talked to about damages to equipment which are costing the City of Denmark money. Odom also stated he had discussed with the city several times about the new city hall grounds and parks and more not having a well-manicured appearance. Wright had stated earlier that he wanted the areas around Denmark to be as well-manicured as, for example, the courthouse area in Bamberg. Mayor Pro Tem James Bookard asked what had happened with some of the benches in the parks, and Robinson said that some of the wood in them had rotted out. No motions or decisions were made about these issues, but city officials will be in discussions with Public Works regarding them.