DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: D-O Lady Vikings honored

DENMARK – The Lady Vikings, Denmark-Olar High School girls basketball team, and Coach Terence Jones were recognized for making it to the Class A state championship game, with a plaque by Mayor Gerald Wright and Denmark City Council during the city’s regular council meeting Monday evening.

Playing in their first-ever Class A state championship game, the Lady Vikings struggled to score or hold on to the basketball, falling to Military Magnet 35-20. Their noteworthy accomplishment of making it that far and playing the game was honored by the City of Denmark during the meeting. The boys’ team was recognized as well.

Councilwoman Bervay Carter requested that the agenda for the evening be amended to include the recognition of the high school basketball teams. Plans by Wright and council had been made for the recognition before the amendment. Plaques outlining the recognition were given to both teams.

Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss a possible contract with S&S Disposal for trash collection. The City of Denmark, at present, handles its own trash pickup.

Upon return to open session, Wright asked if any action should be taken at this time and suggested that they study the contract from S&S Disposal.

“We are (suggesting) that we make some changes on how we operate,” Wright said.

Wright added, “We can call a special meeting for a few minutes (on another day). But I am open to the council making a decision now.”

City Administrator Heyward Robinson stated that if the City of Denmark signs the contract, “You are out of business.” He said the city garbage cans would be crushed and the city garbage trucks would be sold if they accepted the contract.

Robinson said there would also possibly be an increase in garbage pick-up fees.

Councilwoman Rosa James said the possible increase would affect citizens.

Wright said, “Any time you have an increased cost across the board, people are going to be disappointed.”

He suggested again that they have a new meeting to discuss the contract.

“We need to spend a little more time reading this. We also need council members Love and Bookard involved,” Wright said. Neither council member attended Monday evening.

James asked for a projected price for overall services from S&S Disposal for that future meeting.

No decisions or motions were made about the potential contract with S&S Disposal after return to open session and further discussion about the potential contract and its acceptance was tabled for a future meeting.

Police Chief Leroy Grimes, during regular session, stated they had fewer cases at the Denmark Police Department this month: 18, including: simple assault; aggravated assault; robbery; burglary; vandalism of property; trespass of real property; runaway; disorderly conduct; driving under suspension; traffic collision and more.

James noted that the number of cases had gone down.

Grimes stated Municipal Judge James Spellman will be holding court on Monday, March 28, at 10 a.m.

He added that there will be a jury trial on Tuesday, March 29, but gave no further details on this.

• Voorhees College’s name will be officially changed to Voorhees University during their Founder’s Day Convocation Thursday, April 7, at the Leonard E. Dawson Center at 10 a.m. The college is also celebrating its 125th Anniversary in April. Many activities are happening during Founders Week, and a full list of them can be obtained from the college. For example, a Homecoming Spring Fest parade will be held Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in the City of Denmark from downtown to the Voorhees Campus. Some activities during the week will require tickets. For more information, see http://www.voorhees.edu/inaugurationweek .

• Robinson, in his report, said he met with Colton Cauthen of Hanna Engineering, to discuss the new well for Denmark, that 10 leaks were reported during the month, and that the prices for materials going up with inflation have been taken into consideration with the plans being drawn up for the remodeling of the old city hall for the new police department building. Robinson congratulated clerk Tammy Brown for her election to the board of the South Carolina Utility Billing Association during the meeting. Robinson said, “This is a reflection of her professionalism and the confidence that her peers have in her as well as being a reflection on … Denmark and our utility department.”

• City Accountant Rusty Munoz gave his report during Monday’s meeting and stated that revenues appear to be more than they actually are because of receipt of American Rescue Act funding. The spending plan for this funding was discussed in a previous article in The T&D. Munoz said they are where they should be with municipal funds but are lagging behind a bit in water funds.

• Councilman Calvin Odom gave his parks and recreation committee report and stated that toward the start of April that they are going to re-soil the flowerbeds and gardens at the parks in town.

• Wright asked that council and citizens be “conscious of the cleanliness of the city.” He mentioned Voorhees Road and how well it is traveled as well as Church Street. He said they are finding ways to patrol that area better for litter violations and to make it look better. The mayor has also requested in past meetings that citizen, school and church groups come together to do litter cleanups in those areas. Odom also stated during the meeting Monday night that churches and various committees should discuss the litter issue and cleanup.

• Wright mentioned a current cleanup is needed in Denmark, but there is also a countywide cleanup happening toward the end of April. Bamberg County, through Keep Bamberg County Beautiful, is having two days of litter cleanup in honor of the Great American Cleanup, April 22-23, which takes place in an estimated 20,000 communities nationwide. Denmark City Hall will be used as a distribution site for cleanup materials. To register your group, go to http://www.bambergcounty.sc.gov/sign-up-to-volunteer . For more information, call 803-747-9466 or email kbcb@bambergcounty.sc.gov.

