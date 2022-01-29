DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Councilwoman wants to discuss use of American Rescue funds

DENMARK – A Denmark Town Council member, during the January 2022 teleconference of the January meeting moved to Tuesday after the MLK Holiday, contested the absence of information about her request for more fiscal planning with $700,000 in American Rescue Act funds by the city in December 2021 minutes.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon said, “That was the fourth time that I asked about the American Rescue Act funds.”

Weldon said she had asked four times as of last month about the council having fiscal planning for the funds and her mention of it in the December meeting was not recorded in the December minutes.

Rusty Munoz, accountant for the City of Denmark, had mentioned in the December meeting covered by The T&D that the city has received approximately $700,000 in American Rescue funds and that the city has spent $112,805.60 of the funds so far. No itemized list was available in the budget of how these funds had been spent nor was it discussed.

Weldon stated in December’s meeting that council should have a meeting soon about how these funds are being spent. Mayor Gerald Wright said last month that they would need to get through the December and New Year’s holidays before meeting.

Wright said, “We will plan to meet the second week in January (for a budget meeting) to discuss the American Rescue funds and their usage. It will be announced.”

“It will be at a consensus or a time convenient for council,” he added. He stated he would confer with council either before and/or after the upcoming holidays about a good day and time.

Council, however, had not met about the American Rescue Act funds as of the Jan. 18, meeting.

A motion was made by Councilwoman Bonnie Love to approve the December minutes as written but with the necessary corrections to indicate that Weldon had asked about meeting about the American Rescue Act funds. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom and was approved.

Weldon later asked Wright in the January meeting, “It was stated … ‘When will we have an American Rescue Act funds meeting? When do you think it will be held?’”

Wright said they had not decided. City Administrator Heyward Robison said, “We have come up with some preliminary figures for the American Rescue Act, but they are not finalized yet.” He said he will soon have some reports for the mayor and council members regarding this. No meeting date for discussion of that business was set as of Tuesday.

Robinson had stated in the December 2021 meeting that the work on renovating the old city hall building for a new police department continues.

“We have advertised for a construction manager to assist in estimating the cost of renovations. The goal is to renovate without exceeding the $400,000 as provided by the Capital Sales Act,” Robinson added.

Robinson said in the January 2022 meeting that they now have a construction manager to help.

“We only have $400,000. We cannot do everything we want to do. A construction manager will give us some estimates and assist us,” Robinson added.

Robinson said, “We will put a roof on the building that will last a long time. It is an ongoing project, and we are working on it.”

Councilwoman Rosa James, at a different point in the meeting, asked Police Chief Leroy Grimes about a shooting on Friday, Jan. 14. Grimes stated it was still under investigation.

Grimes said in his report that the police department had created 37 new cases, including: simple assault; assault and battery; burglary; domestic violence; vandalism of property; motor vehicle theft; trespass of real property; weapon law violations; disorderly conduct; driving under suspension; traffic collision, etc. He added that Municipal Judge James Spellman will hold court on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Brooker Center.

Wright later said in his report, “We are in the new calendar year, and we are planning the new fiscal year. We can talk informally for a while and then we will want to address things which will make Denmark better for its citizens.”

“The fiscal year starts months from now, but we want to start planning soon,” Wright added.

In other business:

• Robinson in the absence of Munoz in the January meeting gave the financial report and stated that revenues for the city exceeded expenses by $458,000 and that the water fund is on schedule.

• Robinson gave the January fire department report and stated they had 13 fire calls. In the December meeting, Robinson had stated work on the new fire truck is continuing. “The manufacturer has concerns with the supply chain and the contract has been extended by the Department of Commerce. We expect to have a completed fire truck by the end of 2022,” Robinson added.

• Odom stated that the testing and vaccination event the city assisted MUSC and Family Health Centers with outside the Depot on Jan. 8 went fairly well. Odom said, “It did not go as great as we expected, but it still went well.” He said they had approximately 70 people there for testing. “We also had between 45 to 50 people vaccinated,” he said. He added that they had prizes at the event and that he hopes this will encourage more citizens to attend the next event. Odom said they plan to have another vaccination event on Saturday, Feb. 5. Contact Denmark City Hall for details.

• According to minutes from the November 2021 meeting, which The T&D did not attend, Councilwoman Bervay Carter made a motion to give second reading to adopt a revised business license ordinance in accordance with the Business License Standardization Act. The motion was seconded by Odom, the vote was unanimous and the motion passed. Carter also made a motion to give second reading on a proposal to rezone property from R-1 to R-2. The motion was seconded by Odom. This vote was also unanimous, and the motion passed.

• Also in November, there was discussion about litter and the need for cameras to be installed to catch litterers. Grimes stated the cameras were already installed.

• Laura McKenzie of Keep Bamberg Beautiful called in to the November teleconference, according to minutes, and thanked the 131 volunteers who helped pick up trash during a cleanup event throughout Bamberg County.

