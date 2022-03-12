DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Council discusses usage of ARA funds

DENMARK – Mayor Gerald Wright of Denmark was contacted over the phone on Monday, March 7, after the special meeting of Denmark City Council was held Thursday, March 3, regarding usage of what he said has ended up being close to $1.5 million in American Rescue Act funds for the city with almost a million of it being used for the replacement of the Bi-Lo Lift Station.

Most of the rest of the funds are being used for water and sewer projects as well with a smaller percentage being used for COVID relief pay for city employees. According to an official report emailed to The T&D by Denmark town clerk Barbara Williams, $1,460,674.18 was given to the city through the ARA. Wright said the entire special meeting last Thursday was to look at the funds that were made available and share an outline of intended usage of the funds.

“Denmark was given a substantial amount of funds … The full amount of funding is available,” he added over the phone.

According to the emailed report from Williams, the bulk of the funds are being used for the water and sewer department. In addition to $900,000 being used for the replacement of the Bi-Lo Lift Station, $342,840.93 will be used for the replacement of the spray field pump. Also, $123,027.65 will be used to purchase a new backhoe for the water department.

Some funds have already been used for city employees. $112,805.60 was used to pay city employees as COVID-19 pandemic pay. This was corroborated with a previous report from City Accountant Rusty Munoz.

A report from Munoz, as shared by City Administrator Heyward Robinson during the regular February 2022 council meeting, showed Denmark had used $112,805.00 in American Rescue Act funds. Therefore, by all appearances, the city employees were paid their COVID-19 pandemic pay.

Robison had said in January’s regular council meeting before the report was discussed last week, “We have come up with some preliminary figures for the American Rescue Act, but they are not finalized yet.” He had said he would soon have some reports for the mayor and council members regarding this. The report Williams sent Monday, March 7, was apparently a summary of a finalized version of this report.

According to past articles in The T&D, multiple council members had complained that the council had not discussed usage of the ARA funds during regular meetings or even special meetings the past few months. Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon, in February’s meeting, stated she had asked about having a meeting regarding the usage of ARA funds six times. This was resolved with last Thursday’s meeting. She also had the minutes changed to more accurately reflect that she had asked about usage of the funds, not just the funds themselves. Council approved the change of the minutes in the February meeting..

The T&D was unable to attend the special meeting last Thursday, March 3, but Wright confirmed that no executive session was held during the meeting and that comments and the aforementioned report were made publicly. As aforementioned, he also shared information from the report with The T&D over the phone Monday and had Williams email the report from Denmark City Hall.

Council members Hope Long Weldon and Calvin Odom were contacted via email but were unable to be reached for additional comments as of press time.

