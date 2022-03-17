DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Council changes meeting time, for now

DENMARK -- The City of Denmark has moved their regular council meeting time this month to Monday, March 21 at 5 p.m. at the city hall.

The public is invited to attend, and it is presumed for the time being that the regular council meetings will occur the third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The exception is on a federal holiday when the meetings are usually held the next day at the same time.

For a number of years, Denmark's regular council meetings occurred on the third Mondays at 7 p.m. During the pandemic the past two years, with a few exceptions where they attempted to move back to public, live meetings at night, the meetings have been held via teleconference on the third Monday at 11 a.m. During a meeting a few months ago, it was stated that the teleconferences would continue because one of the people connected to Denmark's business was exposed to an individual who had COVID-19. However, that has changed.

Mayor Gerald Wright stated in a recent teleconference meeting that he felt some of the miscommunication and other issues the council had been having were due to meeting through teleconference and that they better start having live meetings again with distance for safety.

According to a past article in The T&D, several council members also contended over the phone in past teleconference meetings that Denmark City Council should return to live meetings and work sessions.

The last meeting council had, a special meeting to discuss usage of American Rescue Act funds, was held Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and was open to the public.

Regular council meetings, such as the one being held Monday at city hall, will be scheduled for 5 p.m. for now. For more information, contact Denmark City Hall.

