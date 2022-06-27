DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Council approves first reading of $3M budget

DENMARK – City Administrator Heyward Robinson gave the first reading of an almost $3 million total 2023 fiscal year budget for the City of Denmark during the city’s council meeting in mid-May.

The City of Denmark water and sewer budget for the fiscal year 2023 is $1,350,000. The general fund budget for the year is $1,612,000.

Robinson said the budget includes no tax increases and that the millage rate remains at 108.7.

He did add that the garbage rate for those inside the city limits would increase from nine dollars to 12 dollars. He also added that the current rate for those just outside the city limits and commercial customers is already 12 dollars but will increase to 16 dollars.

Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to approve the first reading of the city’s budgets. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom. The motion passed, and the vote was unanimous.

Robinson earlier stated that the bid opening for the renovation of the old city hall building would be Thursday, June 2 at 11 a.m. in the new Dr. Gerald E. Wright City Hall building. More details will be disclosed about this in future reports.

Rusty Munoz, city accountant, reported that the engineering work for the BI-LO Lift Station on Heritage Highway has started.

Mayor Gerald Wright once again appealed to the city that he would like to increase the city's appearance and make every effort to make that happen. Wright said, “We want to restore the good comments that we have received in the past about Denmark.”

Police Chief Leroy Grimes, in his report, focused on an event the Denmark Police Department held for the kids of the housing authority on Locust Street.

“The kids really enjoyed themselves,” Grimes said.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon, as reported in previous meetings, told Grimes about continuing racing on the four lane highway starting from Voorhees Road toward the golf course. She also said there was a new incident, a shooting in her area. Grimes said he is already working on the incident.

Councilman Calvin Odom said to Grimes that kids were shooting out windows with BB guns. Grimes stated there had not been any reports on this matter.

In other business:

• Weldon stated that an employee informed her that they have not received an increase in pay in seven years. Wright stated he felt the information was inaccurate but that Robinson and he would look into it.

• Weldon and Odom also expressed concern about an increase in pay for City Council. Weldon stated she has been on Council since 2009 and has not had an increase in pay. Wright said that council would have a work session to discuss this matter.

