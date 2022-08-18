DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Council accepts bid to convert old city hall to new police department

DENMARK – Denmark City Council voted to accept the low bid of $556,000 from Tyler Construction for the old city hall to be converted into the new Denmark Police Department during council's July meeting.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson reported that the bid opening occurred on July 12.

Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to accept the low bid from Tyler Construction. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom, and then it was passed with a unanimous vote.

Earlier in the meeting, Robert Garvin of Dominion Energy presented council with a proposal for their conversion program to change the city’s street lighting to LED lighting.

He said there will not be an upfront charge and that this program is for municipalities.

According to minutes obtained by The T&D, no motions or decisions were made by council regarding this potential upgrade.

Gerald Freeman, who is also with Dominion Energy, gave a presentation on a Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program for customers to help save on their energy bills.

Mayor Gerald Wright commended the progress of the summer recreation program and gave gratitude to Denmark Technical College for allowing the use of their gym to host the program.

Odom recognized the camp leaders who were in attendance at the council meeting. He also commended Police Chief Leroy Grimes for coming to speak to the children at the program.

In other business:

Robinson gave the water department report and stated there were six leaks during the month of July.

Council approved the dates for the 2023 Dogwood Festival, which will be happening March 31-April 1, 2023. The festival has not happened during the years of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the festival was a longtime annual tradition in the city