DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City spends almost $100K on garbage truck, raises garbage rates

DENMARK – An almost $100,000 garbage truck has been added to the City of Denmark’s expenses after their council meeting in June.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson asked council, during their June meeting, to approve the purchase of a 2015 Freightliner garbage truck for $96,840.00 from Amick Equipment Company of Lexington.

Council approved the purchase unanimously.

According to Robinson’s report, there will be an increase in garbage rates for the town. He stated, as in a previous meeting, that the garbage rate for those inside the city limits would increase from $9 to $12. He also added that the current rate for those just outside the city limits and commercial customers is already $12 but will increase to $16.

Robinson gave a second reading of an approximately $3 million 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which included those figures. This budget was previously reported in The T&D, and it also includes a 3 percent cost of living increase for all employees but no tax increase as the millage rate will remain at 108.7.

Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to approve the second reading of the budget. The City of Denmark’s water and sewer fund budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 is $1,350,000. The general fund budget is $1,612,000. The motion was seconded by Councilman Calvin Odom and was passed. The vote was unanimous.

In other business:

The Summer Recreation Program, a partnership between Denmark Technical College and the City of Denmark, started this year on Monday, June 27. The program had been put on hiatus the past couple of years because of the pandemic, and Denmark Technical College houses it most years. Mayor Gerald Wright said, “This program is to give the children of Denmark something to do to keep them from becoming idle.” Odom, who helps coordinate the program, asked Police Chief Leroy Grimes and Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office to come speak to the children. Law enforcement officials have given presentations for the children in previous years when the program has been held. For more information, contact Denmark City Hall.

According to minutes obtained from the meeting, Terrance Staley, a citizen of Denmark, expressed concern about his water bill during the meeting, but no further details were provided.