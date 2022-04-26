DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City purchases new police radios for $30k

DENMARK – The City of Denmark Council approved the purchase of 10 new $3,000 police radios at a total cost of $30,000 during their live, regular meeting Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. at city hall.

The high bid was from Motorola at $39,477.74, and council approved the aforementioned $30,000 low bid from Rock Communications. The purchase of the police radios was approved out of necessity because the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office is changing their radios from 400 to 800 megahertz.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson said in his report regarding this, “Denmark, Bamberg and other agencies will need to be in communication with the county. The change is scheduled for the end of April. Chief Grimes needs 10 radios to meet this change.”

Robinson also said that work has started on the Bi-Lo lift station in the city.

Rusty Munoz, city accountant, earlier in the meeting said that nine months into the fiscal year, they have a surplus in the general fund because of American Rescue Act funds, but that without it, they would have a $200,000 deficit.

Police Chief Leroy Grimes gave the police report, stating there were 30 new cases, including robbery, simple assault, aggravated assault, burglary, shoplifting, vandalism of property, missing person, trespass, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, traffic collision., driving under suspension and more. Robinson added later that there were 24 calls for the fire department in the past month, including one involving the recent tornado in the city, county and region.

Grimes next said, “The department also assisted Voorhees (University) with their homecoming.” He said there were no issues except with some speeders who were caught.

Councilwoman Bonnie Love said there have been some speeders near the golf course in the city, and Councilman Calvin Odom said there had also been some near Rome Baptist Church who were racing. Odom also said there was an individual on some rental property who was raising pit bulls. Grimes stated he would have his officers look into all of this.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon mentioned concerns to Grimes about vandalism of some Denmark seniors’ homes, possible forced entry and possible home invasion. Weldon said some potentially law-breaking people are coming to seniors’ homes under the guise of help but are doing so to cause harm, including stealing. Weldon added that she wanted to meet with Grimes to discuss strategies for seniors to prevent this from happening. Grimes said he would gladly have such a meeting with her and others.

Odom, current recreation committee chair, said, “Last Wednesday, we re-soiled the vegetable garden beds in the park.”

He mentioned after the meeting that these vegetable gardens, such as ones with tomato plants, help some of the housing project individuals and others and that they have a buy-in to the gardens in that they help with the cultivating of them.

“We planted in the vegetable garden beds last Wednesday, and we had a large participation from children aged 8-13,” Odom said during the meeting. School children were out for spring break during that week.

Odom also said that students want to use the donated Brooker Park for softball by the time they get out of school. He said they may be able to get access to bleachers but may need help with the softball equipment.

Wright later mentioned that before the pandemic, Denmark Technical College used to have a summer youth program.

Wright said, “They are looking into having that again.”

Councilman Jake Bookard next mentioned that they have a gazebo at Jim Harrison Park but do not have any new benches for people to sit in the park and that citizens may be willing to donate benches in honor of a relative at the park.

Odom said he knows somebody who can put together benches if they can get the parts for them. No decisions or motions were made regarding this.

In other business:

Judge James Spellman, who was congratulated during the meeting for his recent certification as municipal judge, will hold court at the Brooker Center on Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

• Wright said that even with the strong mayor, weak council set up in the city, in one of their ordinances, they extend the duties of council members to other areas beyond their usual duties in the form of being committee chairs in six committees and also serving on two additional committees in a volunteer capacity. Wright said with changes within council within the past couple of years, they need to reconstitute the committees. “Changes are necessary because we had changes in the composition of the council. I will speak with each council member individually regarding the committee chairs and serving on two other committees,” Wright added. The assignments will be made before the next council meeting, and any potential discussion about them will be tabled for that meeting.

• The next regular council meeting will be Monday, May 16, at 5 p.m. at city hall.

