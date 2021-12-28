DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City eyes use of American Rescue Act funds

DENMARK – Rusty Munoz, accountant for the City of Denmark, during a December teleconference meeting of city council mentioned the city has received approximately $700,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and has spent $112,805.60 of the funds so far.

No itemized list was available in the budget of how these funds had been spent nor was it discussed.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon stated council should have a meeting soon about how these funds are being spent. Mayor Gerald Wright said that they would need to get through the upcoming holidays before meeting.

Wright said, “We will plan to meet the second week in January (for a budget meeting) to discuss the American Rescue funds and their usage. It will be announced.”

“It will be at a consensus or a time convenient for council,” he added. He said he would confer with council either before and/or after the upcoming holidays about a good day and time.

Wright also stated that by the next council meeting that they should have council assignments for committees ready.

Police Chief Leroy Grimes stated in his report that they had a recent break-in at Daniels Pharmacy.

“He was a homeless man from out of town. We caught him just as he broke in the front door,” Grimes added.

Grimes also said he and the entire department went down to Denmark-Olar High School during the recent alleged nationwide TikTok scare in which students were allegedly being asked by a TikTok user to shoot individuals at their schools.

“We stayed at the school at least three or four hours because of these concerns,” Grimes said.

Weldon asked Grimes if they were going to be hiring a school resource officer.

Grimes said he is working on building up his department and then will work on hiring a SRO.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson said the work on renovating the old city hall building for a new police department continues.

“We have advertised for a construction manager to assist in estimating the cost of renovations. The goal is to renovate without exceeding the $400,000 as provided by the Capital Sales Act,” Robinson added.

Robinson next stated work on the new fire truck is continuing.

“The manufacturer has concerns with the supply chain, and the contract has been extended by the Department of Commerce. We expect to have a completed fire truck by the end of 2022,” Robinson added.

In other business:

Councilman Calvin Odom stated that MUSC and Family Health Centers are partnering together with the City of Denmark to have a vaccination event Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the depot. “We will provide tables, chairs, and the facility,” Odom added and mentioned that vaccination numbers are not where they would like them to be in the area. He said at the event there will be a DJ and food available as part of the funding. Odom had met last month with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at the Brooker Center to discuss promoting COVID-19 vaccination. Weldon next mentioned that a booster can be obtained from CVS in the city during the day without an appointment.

Grimes also reported that he had 43 new cases in his department, including simple assault, aggravated assault, burglary, domestic violence, vandalism of property, motor vehicle theft, trespass of real property, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, traffic collision and more.

Municipal Judge James Spellman will be holding court next on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Robinson gave the Public Works report and stated they repaired 12 water leaks in town and are in the process of flow testing all fire hydrants in accordance with DHEC regulations.

Robinson said the Denmark Fire Department had 30 total fire calls during the month.

According to minutes from the November meeting, Councilwoman Bervay Carter made a motion to give second reading to adopt a revised business license ordinance in accordance with the Business License Standardization Act. The motion was seconded by Odom, the vote was unanimous and the motion passed. Carter also made a motion to give second reading on a proposal to rezone property from R-1 to R-2. The motion was seconded by Odom. This vote was also unanimous, and the motion passed.

Also in November, there was discussion about litter and the need for cameras to be installed to catch litterers. Grimes stated the cameras were already installed.

Laura McKenzie of Keep Bamberg Beautiful called in to the November teleconference, according to minutes, and thanked the 131 volunteers who helped pick up trash during a cleanup event throughout Bamberg County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0