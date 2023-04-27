DENMARK – The City of Denmark has spent millions of dollars in replacing water lines in the town during the past few years as previously reported in the T&D, but a recent issue has come up regarding lead in service lines.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson made an additional water line request in February’s City Council meeting for permission to seek funding to replace service lines that contain lead. Next, Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard made a motion to give him permission to do so, and Councilmember Bonnie Love seconded the motion. It was approved unanimously.

Robinson also reported that the Public Works Department repaired 12 water leaks and made sewer line repairs in the town in February. In March, they repaired 11 water leaks and made additional sewer line repairs.

In the March Denmark City Council meeting, Chief Leroy Grimes of the Denmark Police Department announced that the city had recently recovered a vehicle stolen from the city in 2019. No further information was given about the vehicle.

During February’s Council meeting, Grimes announced the hiring of Investigator Eddie Williams at the D.P.D. Williams solved seven cases during his first month, started on three more, and has continued to solve cases.

Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon, Chair of the Police Committee, during this meeting, said she had met with the Director of Mental Health on dealing with mental health issues in the town.

Grimes, during March’s Council meeting, stated the Police Department had a “zero tolerance” policy for the week of the Dogwood Festival.

Most activities of the festival took place and without incident, but the last day of the festival was cancelled due to inclement weather. There was no Dogwood Festival parade for this reason, and rides were not in operation the last day.

Mayor Dr. Gerald Wright had announced in the March meeting that Fire Chief Charles Breeland was to be the 2023 Grand Marshal for the Dogwood Festival Parade. Breeland has given many years of service to the Denmark Fire Department. The new fire engine the Fire Department purchased through the city’s assistance was also to be available for the parade.

In February’s meeting, City Accountant Rusty Munoz stated that the city had received a clean audit.

Wright reminded everyone that the city had consistently received clean audits for the last 21 years.

“We should not take it for granted,” Wright said and thanked the Robinson, Munoz, councilmembers, and staff.

Wright, during March’s meeting, also recognized Councilwomen Hope Long Weldon and Bervay Carter for their years of service. Both councilwomen were given plaques.

Weldon said March’s meeting was her last meeting as a councilmember and that she was on Council for four years. She said she learned from everybody and that Denmark is a very supportive city. She also thanked all of the councilmembers and Wright. Wright thanked her again.

Bookard said the Council enjoyed working with both ladies.

Councilwoman Carter said, “To the newcomers, we old-timers are willing to help any time.”

Wright next reminded Council that it was time to appoint or re-appoint the Municipal Court Judge.

Councilwoman Weldon made a motion to re-appoint the Hon. Judge James A. Spellman as Municipal Court Judge for another term. The motion was seconded simultaneously by Councilmembers Calvin Odom and Bonnie Love. The motion passed without dissent.

Also in March’s meeting, Councilmember Odom of the Public Works Committee expressed concerns about the contractor cuts in the roads. Wright stated that the city will do its best to make the necessary repairs and get the necessary resources if needed.

In February’s meeting, Taylor Lee from S.C.D.H.E.C. presented the City of Denmark with a certificate for being a “Smoke Free Town”. Wright thanked him for this but, on a different note, later expressed concern about the appearance of the downtown area and its cleanliness. Regarding the city’s appearance, Councilwoman Rosa James, in March’s meeting, said citizens should be reminded that the city does not pick up appliances and furniture with garbage pick-up and not to put them by the road. Wright said if that service were added, it would add revenue. These concerns have been expressed in previous meetings.