DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City compiles list of safety tips

DENMARK – During the November Denmark City Council meeting, Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon of the Police Committee presented a handout of safety tips she generated along with Chief Leroy Grimes of the Denmark Police Department.

Weldon said, “Safety is important during the holiday season.”

“I also remind everyone of the importance of taking extra safety precautions during the holiday season,” Grimes added.

The safety tips Grimes and Weldon compiled are available at the Denmark City Hall.

A couple of previous meetings have focused on crime in the area, and Councilwoman Bervay Carter suggested the Police Committee create a list of tips in a previous meeting.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson next gave the fire report and expressed concerns about the high number of EMS assist calls in the area.

Robinson stated he will meet with the Bamberg County administrator and see if he can get the number of EMS assist calls lowered.

Robinson also said the new fire truck for the city should be ready by the end of this year.

In other business:

• Councilwoman Rosa James reported on behalf of the Recreation Committee. She asked if Simmons-Davis Park could be used as a football field. No motions were made regarding this.

• Grimes reported that the Denmark Police Department held festivities for the city’s children on Halloween evening at the Jim Harrison Park gazebo and that the event went well.

• Councilman Calvin Odom said he recently attended the groundbreaking for the new fire substation in Jamisonville, an area outside the city limits of Denmark, along with Mayor Gerald Wright.

• Mary Carter with the S.C. Association of Community Action Partnerships, during public comments, encouraged vaccinations. She, through her organization, offered a monetary incentive for getting vaccinated. Information on this can be obtained from Denmark City Hall.