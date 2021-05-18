DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City accepts bid for water system improvements

DENMARK – Denmark City Council approved the selection of a bid by Southern Fiber Construction and Management Company for new water system improvements totaling $1,417,554 during the regular council meeting held via teleconference Monday, May 17.
City Administrator Heyward Robinson made the recommendation on what he called the Water Distribution System Modernization Project, a motion was made by a council member, and it was seconded and approved.
Robinson stated, “The project is funded by the Rural Infrastructure Authority with no matching funds from the City of Denmark.”
Robinson stated in last month’s meeting, “The City of Denmark Water Distribution System Modernization project, budgeted for (approximately) $1.65 million, is on schedule. Bids will be opened April 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. for the installation of approximately 12,200 linear feet of 6-inch water lines and approximately 15,700 linear feet of 2-inch water lines.”
The bid received on April 29 ended up being not much over $1.4 million.
“The installation also includes 13 fire hydrants and 14 automatic flashing devices. This is a 100% grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority,” Robinson added.
Other water projects have required matches of funds.
Rusty Munoz, city accountant for Denmark, said, “In the water fund (this month), we show a slight deficit that has to do with system improvements and matches we have had to provide for grants for improvements.”
Munoz added that everything else was in order and was as expected.
One of the matches for water system improvements was mentioned at last month’s regular council meeting.
The city, for a new well for the city, passed a resolution Monday, April 19, through a teleconferenced meeting to use $47,500 of city funds as a five-percent match for a $950,000 2021 Spring Round Community Development Block grant through the S.C. Department of Commerce.
The resolution states that the city “desires to make material improvements to its water system infrastructure and the quality of drinking water provided to its citizens.”
Robinson brought the resolution last month before council to be voted on.
“The only item I have is a resolution for council to approve five percent of matching funds for water system improvements,” Robinson explained.
Voting appeared to be unanimous in April’s meeting.
Robinson said, “The well project with associated improvements will benefit the city as a whole. The additional well will greatly improve the system’s long-term sustainability.”
“(It) will provide an important enhancement to the drinking water quality for all city residents as well as those located outside the city limits,” he added.
Robinson stated, “The well is also important for future economic development.”
The City of Denmark has been continuing improvements in its water system, a system which for a number of years was a source of controversy with citizen groups. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) had released some reports about the system in past years which reflected poorly on the city. Community groups met with DHEC several times several years ago because of concerns about Denmark’s water and led multiple drives over a couple of years to collect and distribute bottled water there.
The city has made improvements. According to a report issued on Jan. 15 by Denmark, “The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has awarded the City of Denmark water supply its highest rating following the latest sanitary survey, confirming the system’s ability to provide a continuous supply of safe drinking water to its customers.”
The report basically showed that the Denmark water system was satisfactory in all key areas.