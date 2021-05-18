DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: City accepts bid for water system improvements

Munoz added that everything else was in order and was as expected.

One of the matches for water system improvements was mentioned at last month’s regular council meeting.

The city, for a new well for the city, passed a resolution Monday, April 19, through a teleconferenced meeting to use $47,500 of city funds as a five-percent match for a $950,000 2021 Spring Round Community Development Block grant through the S.C. Department of Commerce.

The resolution states that the city “desires to make material improvements to its water system infrastructure and the quality of drinking water provided to its citizens.”

Robinson brought the resolution last month before council to be voted on.

“The only item I have is a resolution for council to approve five percent of matching funds for water system improvements,” Robinson explained.

Voting appeared to be unanimous in April’s meeting.

Robinson said, “The well project with associated improvements will benefit the city as a whole. The additional well will greatly improve the system’s long-term sustainability.”