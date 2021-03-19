DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Anti-gun violence vigil held in Denmark

DENMARK – At the March 15 meeting of town council, Denmark Councilman Calvin Odom said on Sunday, March 14, he and others in the community attended a vigil against gun violence.

Odom said, “There was a prayer vigil … Orange ribbons were given out to symbolize stopping the violence.”

Orange is often the color used for National Gun Violence Awareness Day but is used on other occasions where attention is brought to the issue.

The vigil on the recent Sunday was held because of shootings just two days before in the city as well as to extend prayers for those injured in the shootings. Residents and officials gathered across from Tuten’s on Carolina Highway in the city for the vigil.

Three males were injured in an afternoon shooting incident on March 12. Police Chief Leroy Grimes said all three were airlifted from the scene and transported to Prisma Health in Columbia. The incident began around 1 p.m. at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway. He said the shooting likely stemmed from a fight, and multiple parties may have fired weapons at some point during the incident.

Grimes was still meeting with SLED investigators during Monday’s council meeting.