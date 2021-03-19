DENMARK CITY COUNCIL: Anti-gun violence vigil held in Denmark

DENMARK – At the March 15 meeting of town council, Denmark Councilman Calvin Odom said on Sunday, March 14, he and others in the community attended a vigil against gun violence.
Odom said, “There was a prayer vigil … Orange ribbons were given out to symbolize stopping the violence.”
Orange is often the color used for National Gun Violence Awareness Day but is used on other occasions where attention is brought to the issue.
The vigil on the recent Sunday was held because of shootings just two days before in the city as well as to extend prayers for those injured in the shootings. Residents and officials gathered across from Tuten’s on Carolina Highway in the city for the vigil.
Three males were injured in an afternoon shooting incident on March 12. Police Chief Leroy Grimes said all three were airlifted from the scene and transported to Prisma Health in Columbia. The incident began around 1 p.m. at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway. He said the shooting likely stemmed from a fight, and multiple parties may have fired weapons at some point during the incident.
Grimes was still meeting with SLED investigators during Monday’s council meeting.
City Administrator Heyward Robinson next stated the City of Denmark had applied for a Community Development Block grant for $1 million.
“It will address well and other improvements in the water system,” Robinson added.
This will supplement the $1.65 million rural infrastructure grant the city received for other improvements in the system.
Robinson also stated the Department of Commerce approved the city’s documentation for a new fire truck.
“The fire truck is expected to be bid out in late May or June 2021. The fire truck will be constructed after the approved bid (and is) expected to be completed and delivered in early 2022,” he said.
Robinson said, “All of the paperwork for the fire truck has been done as far as I can tell.”
Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon stated the ad hoc committee regarding elections had met and had researched how to change election proceedings. Mayor Gerald Wright tabled further discussion on this for a future meeting.
• A swearing-in ceremony for Wright and city council members will be held Thursday, April 15, at noon at the new city council chambers at the City Hall.
Robinson said, “Oath of office forms could be notarized at that time. Each member of council could choose the person to swear them in. Any guests or family members would be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
• Odom said he had a chat with Paula Brooker Guess who asked about the improvements to the park land she donated. Odom added they will be looking into some funds to be allocated for this purpose. Wright stated he will be meeting with the recreation committee regarding this. He added they need to discuss the summer program as well.
• Robinson said that the City of Denmark is in the process of preparing for the new Standardized Business License. He said, “Business licenses are being standardized statewide. All business license periods will begin on May 1 and end on April 30 of each year. This year, the last day for payment of business licenses will be April 30. Next year, the business license year will begin May 1.”
• Wright also stated the Dogwood Committee needs to meet about at least a partial version of the Dogwood Festival.
• Robinson stated there were 32 new police cases and 16 total fire calls the past month.
• Rusty Munoz, city accountant, gave the financial report and stated, “Expenses are in line with what we have expected.”