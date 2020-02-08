Orangeburg County is preparing to break ground on a new library and conference center designed to give children a place to learn and the community a place to gather.
“The county of Orangeburg has been trying to do things that move this county forward, and the children are one of the biggest aspects of our future and our growth to this county,” County Administrator Harold Young said.
He said the library and conference center will be, “a game-changer for our community, and this will be something that will help generations of people get educated for years to come.”
The county is inviting residents to the groundbreaking for the new library and conference center, which will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. It will be located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly at 1645 Russell St.
O’Cain Construction will be carrying out the construction of the new structures.
County Community Development Director Richard Hall said the new library will cost $8.5 million. The project is estimated to take 18 to 20 months.
The funding for the project will come from the Capital Project Sales Tax and the Capital Improvement Fund, according to Young.
Orangeburg County Library Director Anna T. Zacherl said the library has been in the works for a long time.
“It’s really exciting to me to have the support of the county council and the county administrator and knowing that they are affirming their commitment to public education in Orangeburg County is really important,” Zacherl said.
“The building is going to reflect the importance of what we do in the community. It’s going to look as it always should have looked,” she said.
The current library on Louis Street was last remodeled in the 1990s, she said. “We’ve outgrown this building and then some."
The existing library is about 22,000 square feet. The new one will be about 50,000 square feet.
In addition to providing more room for the 127,000 items in the library’s collection, the new location will also have additional space for gatherings, including for up to 200 people.
A fenced-in outside space that visitors can access through the library’s entrance is planned. There will be outside seating for reading and some playground equipment for children.
The library will also feature an outside amphitheater with tiered seating and green space for sitting.
The Russell Street location will make the library more visible to the community, Zacherl said. And there will be more parking located closer to the library’s entrance.
She noted the new Orangeburg library is only one of the projects under development.
The county has purchased a new space in North that will allow the town’s library to expand from 800 square feet to 3,000 square feet.
Also, a building is being rehabilitated in Bowman to serve as a library there.
