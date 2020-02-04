SUMTER – A new library, campsite upgrades, and county building renovations are among several projects Orangeburg County officials are focusing on in 2020.
During a county retreat held in Sumter, officials detailed the several ongoing projects.
New County Library
The county is now a step closer to having a new library located on Russell Street. During the council retreat, officials unanimously passed an ordinance finalizing the asbestos removal, demolition, and construction of the former Piggly Wiggly, bus station, and … located in downtown Orangeburg.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young noted that O’Cain Construction will be carrying out the construction of the new structures.
“The county of Orangeburg has been trying to do things that moves this county forward, and the children are one of the biggest aspects of our future and our growth to this county. So, therefore, the library is run in a way to make sure that we keep in mind that reading is fundamental, and keep moving towards opportunities for young people and the citizens,” Young said.
“We feel like this is a game-changer for our community, and this will be something that will help generations of people get educated for years to come,” Young said.
County Community Development Director Richard Hall said the new library will cost $8.5 million. The demolition of the building will begin next week. Hall said the project is estimated to take 18-20 months.
Young noted that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Feb. 10th at the library site.
Lake Edisto Campsite
The campsite will be receiving upgrades and additions starting this summer. Located on Lake Edisto Road near Camp Anderson, the site has served as a waterway access point.
County officials are now looking to add a canoe park, upgrade the campground, and build an SC Department of Natural Resources area at the site.
Young emphasized the importance of the construction of a DNR office at the site.
“The DNR folks don’t have an office in our area,” Young said. The new office will give the site “a 24-hour law enforcement presence at the site,” Young said.
The project will consist of two phases, totaling just over $3 million. The first phase will cost $1.6 million and will take approximately nine months to complete, according to Hall. The second phase will cost $1.45 million, Hall stated.
Hall said the county is currently working to complete the environmental permitting, and construction is expected to start in May.
Detention Center
The new, $22 million detention center is set to be completed this month, according to county officials.
“Right now we’re about two weeks from substantial completion on the detention center, with roughly a 90-day transition period to get moved into the detention center. We’re really going through the final details,” Hall said.
The 85,000-square-foot facility will house more than 300 inmates. Hall said the new center will begin operation in June.
Lighting Projects
The streets of Orangeburg will be brighter after the county’s lighting project is complete.
During the county retreat in Sumter, Orangeburg County Engineer John McLauchlin detailed the lights that will be lining the county’s streets.
The biggest lighting project will be the implantation of 88 street lights, starting at exit 145 on I-26 and ending at The Technology Center.
Council previously approved the project during a 2019 council meeting. The county’s original plans were altered due to USDOT requirements.
“Originally, like I told you, we were just going to look at the ramps. We weren’t looking at the mainline at all. USDOT came back and said nope if you’re going to light it up they said it’s taper to taper, meaning if start you’ve got to do the whole thing,” McLauchlin said.
“And so we went form 53 lights to 88 lights really quick.
“I think it’s going to look really good when it’s all over with. It’s going to draw people,” McLauchlin said.
The lighting project will also include the construction of sidewalks on Citadel Drive and Cook Drive. Young said the lights and sidewalks will create a safer environment for pedestrians in the area.
Lighting improvements will also be made to a portion of Five Chop Road
“The individual sets are primarily median improvements, plantings in the median. As you come from the interstate going toward Santee, Big Buck, primarily lights and landscaping improvements in the median. This is on the other side of the interstate and it goes back almost to the dirt road Roquemore Drive,” McLauchlin said.
Hall said the cost for material is $185,000 and the county is still waiting for installation quotes.
Orangeburg County Courthouse Renovation
County officials are looking to renovate the courthouse, include upgrading the building’s elevator system and front entrance.
The project will also include an expansion of the building.
“Where the courthouse is, it sucks in the middle where the steps are. That part is going to be expanded out so it’s going to add pretty much courtroom space to every floor. Then there’s a lot of other additional things we have to do inside the building to shift offices and align corridors,” Young said.
Hall said the first bids for the contract were dismissed because they were above budget.
“The low bid, I felt like, was 30%, 40% higher than what it should’ve been, so we’re going back and looking at our options on that,” Hall said. “We’re trying to get the costs more in line, with the expansion and renovation.”
“We could still, funding wise and cost-wise, possibly look at this year June, July to start renovations and addition. Just have to see how the funding looks,” Hall said.
