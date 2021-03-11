Counties, cities also receiving COVID relief; Clyburn says $1,400 is ‘peanuts’ compared to other provisions

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn had doubts that the full COVID-19 relief bill would become law.

But President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion bill on Thursday, providing payments up to $1,400 for Americans and funding for states and local governments.

“When the president was talking about $1.9 trillion, deep down inside, I didn’t think he was going to be able to get $1.9 trillion. But, he did get $1.9 trillion. I think it’s kind of interesting the people who look at the bill, they’re calling it one of the most transformative pieces of legislation that’s ever come through this place,” Clyburn said.

“When I see Bernie Sanders jumping up and down saying this is the most progressive thing he’s seen in his generation, I never thought I would see Bernie Sanders say that about anything,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn, who represents South Carolina’s 6th District, highlighted the fact that funding will go directly to local governments.

“I think that one of the biggest deals here is the fact that this bill puts money directly into these counties and to these municipalities,” Clyburn said.

