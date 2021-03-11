Counties, cities also receiving COVID relief; Clyburn says $1,400 is ‘peanuts’ compared to other provisions

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn had doubts that the full COVID-19 relief bill would become law.
But President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion bill on Thursday, providing payments up to $1,400 for Americans and funding for states and local governments.
“When the president was talking about $1.9 trillion, deep down inside, I didn’t think he was going to be able to get $1.9 trillion. But, he did get $1.9 trillion. I think it’s kind of interesting the people who look at the bill, they’re calling it one of the most transformative pieces of legislation that’s ever come through this place,” Clyburn said.
“When I see Bernie Sanders jumping up and down saying this is the most progressive thing he’s seen in his generation, I never thought I would see Bernie Sanders say that about anything,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn, who represents South Carolina’s 6th District, highlighted the fact that funding will go directly to local governments.
“I think that one of the biggest deals here is the fact that this bill puts money directly into these counties and to these municipalities,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn said City of Orangeburg is set to receive approximately $4.7 million, Orangeburg County is set to receive about $7.6 million, Bamberg County will receive approximately $2.6 million and Calhoun County will receive approximately $860,000.
“What we’re doing in this bill, the governors get the state money, but we’re sending this money to the counties and to the municipalities for them to decide, so they won’t be at the mercy of the governor,” Clyburn said.
The bill allocates $125 billion to public K-12 schools, $14 billion for vaccine research, $8.5 billion for rural hospitals and $20 billion to state and local governments for housing aid, among other things
“That $1,400 is peanuts compared to the other stuff in this bill,” Clyburn said.
“Look at what this bill does for HBCUs. Several HBCUs are in my district. What it does for the child tax credit. I understand it will lift half of the children out of poverty,” Clyburn said.
Also, “I saw a headline in the Washington Post saying that this bill is the best thing that happened for Black farmers since the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” Clyburn said.
“That’s huge stuff.”
Clyburn said the timeline for the implementation of the bill is worth highlighting.
“We’re talking about something that’s going to happen over the next year,” Clyburn said.
