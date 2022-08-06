Councilman Owens dies at 83; retired official dedicated to civil rights, helping

Former Orangeburg County Councilman Willie B. Owens Sr. died on Friday. He was 83.

“He made a difference, a big difference, and will be missed,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said on Saturday.

“He was outspoken about his beliefs,” Wright said. “When he didn’t like something, he’d tell me.”

“I always respected him highly,” he added.

Owens represented Orangeburg County Council’s District 7 for 15 years.

Back in February, Owens announced he’d be stepping down as councilman, citing health concerns. His resignation was effective on June 30.

Just two days before he left council, county and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Whittaker Community Center, located at 2020 Whittaker Street.

The community center was made possible through Owens’ vision and efforts.

At the event, Owens said, “I want to thank everybody who has worked with me through the years that made this community center possible. … It should be able to serve its people and be able to provide the kind of activities that make our community grow not just here in Orangeburg, but in other areas of our city and county.”

The event also gave county and community leaders an opportunity to publicly thank Owens for his years of public service.

“I’m thankful we gave him his flowers when he was alive,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said on Saturday.

Owens was serving on the Regional Medical Center’s board when Young first met him.

“But he took off his hospital hat and put on his councilman hat” when he began serving on Orangeburg County Council, Young said.

Owens began serving on council during a time when it needed leadership, he said.

In the months prior to his resignation taking effect, Young and Owens talked several times.

Young said Owens didn’t want his efforts to be forgotten.

“I told him, ‘I will be here to protect your legacy,’” Young said.

“He went out of his way to help people,” Young said. “It’s amazing to see what all he did.”

“I’m a jokester at heart and I can’t tell you how many times he and I laughed at stuff,” he added.

“He was outspoken, great to work with and always talking about different projects,” Young said.

Owens led the effort to develop the monument dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which is situated beside the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

“He spearheaded the Martin Luther King monument, purchased through the Capital Projects Sales Tax,” Young said.

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier knows personally the efforts Owens made in the civil rights movement.

She and Owens were active members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People together.

“All of the civil rights activities in Orangeburg, he was part of it,” Frazier said.

She recalled how she and Owens went door-to-door in Orangeburg to register residents to vote and even took them to the polls to cast their ballots.

“He wanted to help people,” Frazier said.

He was dedicated to his alma mater, then-S.C. State College. He graduated from there with a degree in agriculture in 1960 and then with a master’s degree in 1966.

Frazier recalled on one occasion, she and Owens were asked to assist freshman students moving into S.C. State’s campus one fall.

A student from Augusta, Georgia arrived on campus. S.C. State didn’t have a place where he could move at that time.

“Willie said, ‘I’ll take him,’” Frazier said.

She noted the student lived with Owens for a week until S.C. State could finalize his residency arrangements on campus.

Serving alongside him on Orangeburg County Council, Frazier said she always supported Owens’ efforts.

She told him, “Willie B., whatever you do, let me know and I’ll support you.”

And she did.

“He was very good to work with,” she said.

Long-time Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith said, “We lost an icon.”

“Willie was dedicated to his family, his church, the students he taught – high school campuses and college,” Cooper-Smith said.

“He was just a well-liked person,” she said.

“He didn’t mind speaking his mind. He’s definitely going to be missed, not only by his family, but by anyone who knew him or knew about him,” she said.

“It’s just sad,” Cooper-Smith added.

“He was a very special person; a person that will not be easily replaced,” she said.

Also on Saturday, S.C. State University President Alexander Conyers issued a statement about Owens’ passing.

“The South Carolina State University campus community is saddened by the loss of loyal alumnus Willie B. Owens Sr. Mr. Owens was a vocal and staunch advocate for his alma mater. As a two-time graduate, he served the university with distinction in active membership with the Orangeburg Chapter of the SCSU National Alumni Association, including his time as the chapter’s president. He also supported the university’s scholarship fund in his fundraising efforts as a member of the S.C. State Class of 1960.”

“Mr. Owens was both a champion educator and a true servant-leader in the community. Countless young people and all residents of Orangeburg County have benefited from his dedication. Agatha and I join the S.C. State campus community in offering our deepest condolences to Mr. Owens’ family and friends. He will be missed,” his statement continued.

Owens was born in Branchville in 1938. He graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1956.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at South Carolina State and his educational specialist degree from The Citadel. He also did graduate work at Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

Owens served as principal in Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School from 1977 to 1993.

He served as assistant vice president for academic affairs at Voorhees College, now Voorhees University, in Denmark and later became assistant vice president for professional and continuing studies at Claflin University.

In 2001, he returned to Voorhees as the director of the S.C. Regional Community Development Corp.

Owens was married to Arminta Owens. They have two sons.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is handling his arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.