{{featured_button_text}}
ELECTION, illustration

New council members have been elected in Bowman and North.

Ike Carter was elected to the Bowman Town Council, receiving 96 votes during Tuesday’s special election. Carter defeated Jimmy Aimar, who received 23 votes.

Carter and Aimar were seeking to be elected to the council seat vacated by former councilwoman Patsy Rhett, who was elected mayor on Nov. 5.

Wanda Whetstone and Phillip Kruger were elected to the North Town Council.

Whetstone, who was the only candidate to file for the election, received 14 votes. Kruger received 13 write-in votes.

The North special election was held to fill the council seat vacated by former Councilman Julius Jones, who was elected mayor on Nov. 5, and the council seat vacated by Tonya Jeffcoat following her announcement that she would not be serving on council after being elected.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Commission Director Aurora Smalls described the voter turnout as “poor.”

A total of 151 ballots were cast out of 1,527 registered voters, making voter turnout out 11.92%.

Election results will be verified Thursday at each town’s respective town hall, according to Smalls.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Load comments