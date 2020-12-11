Coronavirus: Orangeburg County officials urge caution

An increase in coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County has officials urging caution once again.
“We’ve been dealing with an unprecedented surge,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at a meeting earlier this week.
Young reported cases have been rising since the holidays and encouraged residents to follow safety measures at all times.
“Please, please, please, please continue to adhere to the mask ordinance that county council has approved, and continue to wear your mask, as well as social distance and use your sanitizer,” Young said.
The recent surge in cases led to the closure of the Orangeburg County Courthouse and caused the Orangeburg County School District to revert to a 100% virtual learning model.
Young said the actions of citizens will determine the severity of the impact during the remaining holidays.
“Now it is time where it’s crucial that the citizens do their part,” Young said.
“We’re trying to make sure that we do all we can as a government to lead, and lead by example,” he said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Primus Developments, Inc. The project will include a minimum capital investment of $10 million for the production of a speculative building located at 145 Millennium Dr.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance detailing who has final authority on fire issues.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance amending procedures dealing with Regional Medical Center board members. The amendments would give council the ability to remove or add a board member previously appointed by majority vote and prohibit the termination of any person serving as president or CEO without providing written justification of the termination.
Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own the hospital.
• Council approved the recommendations from the Tax and Tourism Committee. The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Santee Cooper Country will both receive $20,000.
• Council approved a resolution enlarging the joint county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
• Council approved a motion committing to the negotiation of a fee in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Project Snowball. The project includes a minimum investment of $35 million and the creation of 20 full-time jobs.
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a fee in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Project Eagle. The project includes an $18 million investment in machinery and equipment, and would create a minimum of 50 full-time jobs.
• Council approved the 2021 Orangeburg County Council regular session schedule.
• Council approved the 2021 paid holiday schedule for Orangeburg County employees.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
