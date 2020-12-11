Coronavirus: Orangeburg County officials urge caution

An increase in coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County has officials urging caution once again.

“We’ve been dealing with an unprecedented surge,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at a meeting earlier this week.

Young reported cases have been rising since the holidays and encouraged residents to follow safety measures at all times.

“Please, please, please, please continue to adhere to the mask ordinance that county council has approved, and continue to wear your mask, as well as social distance and use your sanitizer,” Young said.

The recent surge in cases led to the closure of the Orangeburg County Courthouse and caused the Orangeburg County School District to revert to a 100% virtual learning model.

Young said the actions of citizens will determine the severity of the impact during the remaining holidays.

“Now it is time where it’s crucial that the citizens do their part,” Young said.

“We’re trying to make sure that we do all we can as a government to lead, and lead by example,” he said.

Also during the meeting: