Coronavirus adding miles to Orangeburg County ambulances; incentives approved for $85M solar farm

Orangeburg County’s Emergency Medical Services vehicles are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.
County Administrator Harold Young said that the mileage on the EMS department’s vehicles, especially the ambulances, has significantly increased.
A combination of coronavirus-related calls, increased road accidents due to less air travel and other causes are adding to the normal workload of the ambulances.
The county approved the purchase of five new vehicles earlier in the year, but all of the vehicles are not in use yet.
“The concern we have is because the COVID-19 shutdown, a lot of the trucks that we did order of the five have come in on a staggered nature, so it has increased the overall mileage county on the high-level ones that we have,” Young said during Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting.
Now, the county is looking to purchase a demonstration model vehicle for the fleet, Young said.
“A lot of companies and counties prior to the COVID-19 shutdown have placed orders and because of one thing or another, wasn’t able to wait to receive the units from these companies, so they labeled some of them as demos,” Young stated.
“We would like to basically put ourselves in line to bid on one of those units. However, that amount that we have been basically coming up with has consistently been in the $150,000 range to $200,000 range, and that is above my limit,” Young said.
Young received unanimous approval from the council to seek a demo vehicle through procurement, with costs not to exceed $200,000.
“That would give us the ability to move quickly if we find one that will work,” Young said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved third reading after public hearing of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Brewer Renewables, LLC and Orangeburg County. The solar farm project will have a minimum capital investment of $85 million.
Council also approved an ordinance adding the project to the joint county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
• Council approved third reading of two zoning requests.
Council approved a request from Vernon Jamison to rezone property located at 1161 Whaley Street in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Jamison is looking to establish an auto detailing business.
Council also approved a request from CDP Eutawville, LLC to rezone property located at 13532 and 13538 Old Number Six Hwy. in Eutawville from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. CDP Eutawville is looking to establish a general merchandise store.
• Council approved first reading of four zoning requests.
It approved a request from Christopher Lemon to rezone property located at 7177 Old Number Six Hwy. in Santee from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. Lemont is looking to establish a tire shop.
Council approved a request from Gina Haury to rezone property located at Calhoun Street in Branchville from the rural community district to the commercial general district. Haury is looking to establish a truck and trailer sales business.
It also approved a request from Antonio Reid to rezone property located at 377 Lawton St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Reid is looking to establish a neighborhood store.
Council approved a request from Mary Elizabeth Raptis to rezone property located at Woodolive Lane in Orangeburg from the residential single-family district to the forest agricultural district. Raptis is looking to establish an equestrian farm and manufactured home.
