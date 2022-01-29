CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town plans potluck dinner

CORDOVA—Cordova’s Town Council discussed the upcoming potluck dinner for Feb. 5, with particular attention towards still hosting the event.

Mayor James Martin stated concerns due to talk of COVID strains appearing, but council agreed to keep the dinner as planned to bolster community involvement in the town. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. in townhHall and is open to all members of the community; council merely asks that you bring a dish or drinks to the event.

The parking lot adjacent to town hall is planned to be joined with the main parking lot in the future with the penny sales tax funds after the town receives their next disbursement. As well, Martin intends to fix the leak in town hall caused by the current gutter system at his earliest opportunity, then replace the damaged carpet.

Noise complaints regarding vehicles racing through town continue to be filed, and Martin is planning on getting the S.C. Highway Patrol involved with those speeding through Cordova to put an end to it.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

